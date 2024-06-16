Bentonville: adopt a displaced pet for free on June 16

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville is holding a Super Adoption Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.

The goal of the event is to find homes for more than 450 dogs and cats from 30 different shelters who were displaced after recent tornadoes in Northwest Arkansas.

Half of all adoption fees have been covered by the Leonard and Robert Weintraub Family Foundation. Best Friends is also matching the foundation’s donation dollar for dollar, making all adoptions free of cost.

Some residents say Benton County needs more tornado siren safety

The Super Adoption event is part of Best Friend Pet Resource Center’s new “The Home Campaign,” according to Best Friends Animal Society Chief Program Officer Marc Peralta.

“[The campaign] is to help people understand that there’s still around 400,000 animals in shelters not leaving alive,” Peralta said. “We really want people to choose rescues and shelters for adoptions versus buying animals.”



The festival will also allow pet owners to ask advice from animal trainers and the NWA School for Dogs.

For more information about Best Friends Pet Resource Center, please visit www.bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/pet-resource-center.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.