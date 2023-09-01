Benji Madden posts rare message about wife Cameron Diaz for her birthday

Benji Madden is paying a heartfelt tribute to wife Cameron Diaz in honor of her 51st birthday.

The "Good Charlotte" rocker posted a pic of the “Charlie’s Angels” star holding a cat on Aug. 30 on Instagram. In his caption, he gushed about his "beautiful wife" and "best friend," with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter, Raddix.

“I’m off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen— so today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else,” wrote Madden.

"You do it all," he continued, peppering his message with heart emoji. "So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man — I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it."

Madden concluded his post, "I love you •forever •always •yours •true love. Happy Birthday Cameron."

Diaz responded to her husband in the comments of his thoughtful post. "There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed," she wrote, adding, "I you with all my (heart)."

Madden and Diaz tied the knot in 2015

Though Madden and Diaz tend to keep a low profile on social media, both have shared plenty of sweet sentiments about one another.

The couple tied the knot in January 2015 during an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home after dating for less than a year. They announced the birth of baby Raddix in January 2020.

Read on to see more of the sweet comments the couple have shared about one another.

Madden says Diaz inspires him to be ‘the best man I can be’

Madden wished Diaz a happy birthday in August 2018 on Instagram.

“There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are,” the guitarist wrote in his post.

He went on to praise the “There’s Something About Mary’ star for her compassion, revealing that she inspired him to be “the best man I can be."

"Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage. The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime,” wrote Madden,

He added, “You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love.”

Madden says he feels 'lucky' to raise daughter with Diaz

A month after the couple welcomed baby Raddix, Madden shared how "lucky" he felt to be raising a daughter with Diaz.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude,” he wrote️ next to a drawing of red roses he posted on Instagram. “Everyday, I feel so lucky Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes.”

Diaz explains why she’s attracted to Benji Madden but not his twin brother

During a chat with fellow actor Anna Faris for the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast in September 2021, Diaz revealed she fell for Madden immediately after his twin brother and bandmate, Joel Madden and his wife, actor Nicole Richie, helped to introduce the pair.

“I met (my husband) through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law. I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” Diaz recalled.

“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?’” she added.

Though the Madden brothers are identical twins, Diaz said she was never attracted to Joel Madden, only to his brother. “They’re not the same, they’re so different,” she explained. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different, obviously.”

The "My Best Friend's Wedding" star recalled sparks flew for her the moment she met her future husband. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot. I haven’t seen him before.’

“But then when I saw him, like who he was — that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh, you, you, you’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem in my life,’” she gushed.

Diaz says Madden ‘taught her ‘to value myself a lot more’

While a guest on the “Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers” podcast in March 2022, Diaz opened up to host Michelle Visage about what makes her marriage to Madden so successful.

“He’s really taught me to value myself a lot more," said the model-turned-actor.

Diaz went on to say that until she dated Madden, she never expected to feel validated by a partner.

But once she got to know the rocker, she decided to “really go all in” on their relationship.

“Nothing else comes before this,” said Diaz, referring to the couple's bond. “It’s not hard to do, because it’s the most valuable thing I have.”

She added, “We know that, no matter what, we can just go and be just a family anywhere, and we’re fine. We don’t need any of the things that we have, other than each other.”

