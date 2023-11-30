What Are the Benefits of Taking a Cold Shower?

Medically reviewed by Renee Nilan, MD

Cold showers have become a trendy way to start the day because of the supposed benefits they offer, such as improvements to your mental health, energy, and muscle soreness. Cold showers are a form of cold-water immersion, or cold water therapy, making them related to ice baths and cold water plunges.

Research shows cold showers might have health benefits in part because they help improve circulation and stress response. However, not all popular claims about cold showers are backed by science. More research is still needed to prove cold showers benefit health in the long run.

Here's what is known about the potential benefits of taking a cold shower—and how strong the evidence is for each.

May Improve Your Mood

Exposing your body to any kind of cold activates the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for your fight-or-flight response. In response to the stress that cold shower brings, you may experience an increase in hormones called endorphins, making you feel happier and more energetic.

Research also shows that cold receptors in the skin send an intense amount of electrical impulses to the brain that help decrease symptoms of depression. Because of this, proponents of cold showers often claim immersing yourself in ice-cold water can prevent or treat depression. However, cold water therapy isn't a proven treatment for any mental health condition.

One study did show that a five-minute cold shower once or twice a day relieved depression symptoms. However, that study was from 2008. More up-to-date research is needed to fully understand if and how cold showers can help depression.

Can Wake You Up

There's science behind feeling more alert after being doused in cold water. When cold water hits your skin, your circulation increases and blood rushes to your core. Improved blood flow helps transport more oxygen throughout your body, which may help you feel more alert.

You may also feel more alert and energized because of the endorphin rush you get from cold water.

Research has found that regularly taking cold showers may help increase energy levels. The effect was similar to drinking caffeine.

May Reduce Muscle Soreness

Other forms of cold therapy, like ice application, are often used to reduce pain after exercise or to help heal an injury. Cold showers and other forms of cold-water immersion may have a similar effect.



A 2013 study found immersing the body below the neck for 5-15 minutes in water that was 50-59 degrees Fahrenheit helped reduce soreness after exercise. A 2021 review of 32 past trials found that people who did cold therapy within an hour of exercising delayed the muscle soreness.

It's important to point out that, in the review, heat therapy had basically the same results as cold therapy. Research shows that hot and warm showers can open up blood vessels and help decrease muscle soreness. However, hot showers can dry out and irritate skin, so if you have a choice between the two, cold showers might be the way to go.

May Relieve Pain

Research shows that cold exposure causes the cold receptors in your skin to send electrical impulses to the brain that have a significant pain-reducing effect. Cold exposure also increases endorphins, which improve mood and act as natural pain relievers in times of pain or stress. And so, cold showers may be able to help reduce pain from chronic conditions or injury.

Cold showers also appear to create an anti-inflammatory response, which may help fight inflammation-related pain. For instance, a small 2017 study found cold showers helped reduce inflammation and relieve pain in people with chronic inflammatory arthritis.

More research is needed to understand how cold showers can treat different types of pain and whether cold showers may help relieve pain and reduce inflammation.

May Improve the Immune System

Cold showers have been touted as being able to improve immune health, but the research likely isn't strong enough yet to be able to fully support that.

A 2016 study of 3,018 healthy participants 18-65 years old found those who took a 30-, 60-, or 90-second cold shower for 30 days had a 29% reduction in the number of sick days they took from work. However, the showers did not reduce the number of days people were actually sick, just the days they were absent from work due to illness.





Limited evidence also shows that cold-water exposure may help reduce the number of infections people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—a type of progressive lung disease—develop.



May Aid Metabolism

Limited research shows that cold showers may jumpstart your metabolism. Your metabolism is how your body turns food into energy, and increasing a resting metabolism may help the body burn calories and fat.

The cold shower might have this effect on your metabolism while you shivering—your body's effort to stay warm.

May Protect Against Age-Related Conditions

A 2022 review found cold water may help increase levels of adiponectin, a hormone released by body fat. Adiponectin is believed to play a role in preventing age-related conditions like insulin resistance, diabetes, and atherosclerosis. Researchers think adiponectin levels increase as you shiver.

More research would be needed to say for certain whether a cold shower can truly have this benefit.







Editor's Note: Cold showers alone won't treat any health conditions and shouldn't replace treatments or medications prescribed by your healthcare provider. Taking cold showers should only be used in addition to traditional treatments.







Risks of Taking Cold Showers

For the average healthy person, the most significant risk of taking a cold shower is that you won't like the uncomfortable feeling. While taking a quick cold shower isn't inherently risky, it can cause issues for people with certain health conditions. You should avoid taking cold showers if you have the following health conditions:



Cold urticaria (cold hives): People with this type of hives develop itchy welts after being in cold water or whenever something cold touches their skin. This condition can also cause the throat or lips to swell or for you to feel faint.

Heart or lung conditions: Cold water narrows blood vessels, increasing blood pressure and heart rate. As a result, cold water exposure can increase strain on the heart in people with heart disease or high blood pressure. A cold shower can also cause irregular heartbeats in people with heart issues and pulmonary edema, a condition that causes fluid-filled air sacs in the lungs.

Raynaud's syndrome: This condition causes the blood vessels to narrow from cold exposure or stress, causing little to no blood flow to certain body parts (typically the fingers and toes). A cold shower could trigger a Raynaud's reaction, leading your skin to temporarily turn white or blue. As blood flow returns and your skin turns red and then back to normal, you might feel throbbing or tingling in the affected area. In severe cases, you might develop sores.



Cold Shower Tips

Ready to turn down the temperature in the shower? Here are some tips to maximize the health benefits of a cold shower and make it more enjoyable:



Set your shower to the proper temperature: Cold water therapy typically uses water that is 50-59 degrees Fahrenheit.

Start slowly: Ease into taking cold showers if you're new to cold water therapy. Start with a 30-second shower. You can even do 15 seconds if 30 seconds seems impossible. Each week, work up to one minute, two minutes, and so on. Eventually, you can aim for 5-15 minutes.

Switch up the temperature: If you can't get used to a cold shower, try alternating from cold to warm water for 15-30 seconds at a time. Or, start with warm water and gradually move to cold water.

Relax with your breath: Try to focus on your breathing to help you stay calm and avoid tensing up from the shock of cold water.

A Quick Review

Research shows cold showers can benefit your health by improving circulation and stress response. As a result, cold showers may help improve your mood, energy levels, muscle soreness, pain, metabolism, and immune system. However, more research is still needed to fully confirm or better understand many of the purported benefits, including their ability to treat depression or burn fat.

Cold showers can be short—as short as 15 seconds. The temperature of the water is usually 50-59 degrees Fahrenheit. They are safe for most people, but if you have a condition like cold hives or Raynaud's syndrome, you might want to check with a healthcare provider before taking a cold shower.

Read the original article on Health.com.