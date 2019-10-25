Ben Affleck is reportedly on Raya: What to know about the exclusive app

Stars, they're just like us – sometimes. Ben Affleck may or may not be on a dating app looking for love, but it's not Tinder or Bumble. According to reports, the Justice League star is a member of Raya, dubbed the Soho House of dating apps, a members-only place where celebrities, athletes and high-profile individuals can look to connect. Here's everything you need to know about Raya.

What is it?

Think Tinder, but for famous people. Or as Raya puts it, the community is for those who have a little "something extra" to offer.

"NASA scientists, cancer researchers, poets, painters — interesting people from all walks of life from all over the world have found us with no affiliation or anyone to vouch for them, and yet, the committee felt they possessed some special quality which would strengthen the community. That their lens on the world would make the Raya conversation more interesting, and more often than not, they're right. Instagrams, websites blogs, etc... are very helpful in understanding how you see the world."

The company says the app isn't just for dating, but also for "networking and making new friends." A writer for Vogue said, "Raya is the only app on which a match has asked me to tweet a link to their Kickstarter."

How does it work?

Similar to Tinder, in order for a match to happen both people must tap each other’s hearts. But it's not just any old dating app — Raya profiles include slideshows set to music. Affleck apparently gave his a refresh after news leaked he was a member. According to Page Six, the actor's new song is "Guava Jelly" by Bob Marley.

Are celebrities really on it?

Yes. Stars like Drew Barrymore and Demi Lovato have admitted to using Raya.

"I put myself out there, because I was ready to date," Lovato told Billboard in 2018. "And I went on a few Raya dates, and they went well. Now I’ve become really good friends with some people I met on there."

Amy Schumer met former flame Ben Hanisch on the app. Christie Brinkley, 65, and her 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook have both used Raya and matched with the same person. John Mayer, Sharon Stone, Ruby Rose, Matthew Perry, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Teri Hatcher, Fred Durst, Joe Jonas and Cara Delevingne have all reportedly been members at one point. Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder talked about being matched with Ryan Lochte back in the day.

How much does it cost?

Shockingly, it's only $7.99 a month. That is... if you get in.

How do you get accepted?

A secret committee decides whether or not you're worthy. According to Raya's website, it's a "multi-faceted" application process — so yes, you must apply. As with most exclusive clubs, the more people you know the better. You're most likely going to be accepted if you're referred by another member. Only 8 percent of applicants are reportedly approved with more than 100,000 people apparently on the waiting list. An applicant's Instagram page is also studied as every member should have thousands of followers. But administrators also take into account how many existing Raya users follow the person's Instagram page — so there's hope!

If you get in, there are strict rules.

The first rule of Raya: don't talk about Raya. Although the app is one of Hollywood's worst kept secrets, there are strict Fight Club-type directives with your membership. Screenshotting is forbidden and if you take one, a message pops up warning the user they are putting their membership at risk if the image ends up online. Obviously there are ways around this as Kelly Osbourne's profile was one of the first leaked years ago. Affleck appears to be 2019’s victim.

