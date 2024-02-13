Ben Affleck’s go-to Dunkin’ order is now an official drink

Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin’, this much is true. But now the Boston-raised actor can run on his very own menu item.

It’s Super Bowl Monday, the day after the big game where the Kansas City Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22. While Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the winning team bask in the chrome sheen of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, they can also enjoy the new limited-time “DunKings” menu care of Affleck and Dunkin’.

During this year’s slate of Super Bowl ads, Affleck riffed on the “Sad Affleck” meme that came out of a viral Grammy’s moment, starring alongside Matt Damon, Tom Brady and many others for Dunkin’s Super Bowl ad to debut the menu and a brand-new drink. The concept turned the Bostin legends into boy band “The DunKings” in Affleck’s effort to feature on wife Jennifer Lopez’s new album.

“After facing critiques from Bronx-born musical icons J.Lo and Fat Joe, and preceded by a cautionary note from rap superstar Jack Harlow, The DunKings find solace in their setback with the anticipation of finally earning a spot on the Dunkin’ menu,” Dunkin’ said in a press release.

Lopez and Fat Joe may not have been so impressed, but Affleck’s hilarious ambition has led to the creation of a drink and doughnut duo — The DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewer — and more items dropping nationwide on Feb. 12, for a limited time.

The DunKings menu, now available for a limited time. (Dunkin')

Here’s the full menu:

The DunKings Iced Coffee: Dunkin’ says this is Affleck’s go-to order and his first-ever official menu item. The drink combines iced coffee with “notes of vanilla” and cream and is then topped with sweet cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The DunKings Munchkins Skewers: Three assorted Munchkins are placed on a skewer and can be added to any beverage, even if you aren’t ordering a DunKings Iced Coffee. It can also be ordered on its own.

Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich: This sammy features an everything bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg, and can be ordered through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee: This item features hot or iced coffee blended with sweet caramel, hazelnut and whole milk, and can be ordered through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher: This item combines a Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor, and can be ordered through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

Additionally, customers can now score DunKings merch, exclusively available at the Shop Dunkin’ website, while supplies last. Items include The DunKings’ tracksuits and fuzzy bucket hats as seen in the Super Bowl ad, as well as 40-ounce stainless steel tumblers.

The DunKings merch, available now. (Dunkin')

Affleck has a long and storied history with Dunkin’, stemming from the Oscar winner’s meme status as a Dunkin’ devotee. In ads for the company, he’s been confused for Matt Damon, helped Ice Spice launch her own drink and more.

While Affleck’s latest ad has tons of bonus content, including the star throwing the pigskin with Brady, there’s a distinct lack of bloopers in comparison to last year’s Super Bowl ad featuring Affleck. J. Lo deserves some kind of recognition for keeping a straight face in this year’s ad, so let’s hope we get to see if Affleck’s boy band dance moves got her to break at some point.

