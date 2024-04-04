Beltrami County Historical Society to host Train Days event April 13-14

Apr. 4—BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society, in partnership with the Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society, will host a Train Days event on April 13-14, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

This year's Train Days will offer fresh model train layouts, showcasing a variety of scales from N to H.O. Scale, O gauge and even LEGO models, a release said.

Attendees will enjoy various activities, including a model train swap meet and sales for enthusiasts, children's train books and coloring page giveaways, unique train souvenirs and food from Teresa's Wicked Tasty Food Truck.

Visitors can also take special tours of the Great Northern 1948 steel cupola caboose, providing a unique glimpse into the history of railway travel, the release said.

"We are especially excited to share our new-to-us Steel Cupola Caboose at Train Days this year and bring the community together to celebrate the history of the locomotive industry and our area," said Emily Thabes, executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society, in the release. "Whether you're a seasoned rail enthusiast or just curious about the world of trains, there's something for everyone at this event."

Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for kindergarten through college students, with special discounts available for seniors, tribal members and veterans. Children ages five and under, members of the Beltrami County Historical Society and SNAP cardholders will enjoy free admission.

Admission fees support the Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society and Beltrami County Historical Society's mission to preserve and promote the region's railway history.

"We are grateful for the support of our community and look forward to showcasing the fascinating world of trains big and small during this special weekend," the organizers said in the release.

A complete schedule of Train Days activities will be published closer to the event. For more information, visit

beltramihistory.org

or contact

depot@beltramihistory.org.