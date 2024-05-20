‘Beloved tradition’: Wheeler Sunday Market begins summer season

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Wheeler Sunday Market officially kicked off its outdoor summer season on Sunday, May 19.

The market is scheduled to run every Sunday on the south lawn of Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Sunday Market is set to continue throughout the summer and into autumn, coming to an end on Sunday, October 13.

“With the arrival of summer comes the promise of abundant harvests and bustling farmers markets, and the Wheeler Sunday Market is no exception,” Salt Lake County said in a press release.

The Wheeler Sunday Market offers Utahns and visitors a chance to support local businesses and vendors at the market.

“It’s local, so it’s all the locals around — best flowers, best produce and the community, we always see people we know, and it’s fun, great atmosphere,” one shopper told ABC4.com on opening day.

Some of the market’s offerings include locally grown produce, locally sourced honey, homemade treats, handmade crafts and more.

“This is local, healthy, nutrient-dense food that you can only get at a place like the farmer’s market,” another market-goer said on the first Sunday of the season.

Salt Lake County said admission to the market is free, with the market being partially sponsored by Utah’s Own. Additionally, the market accepts SNAP, and those eligible are asked to visit the Information Booth to get tokens after running EBT cards.

“Against the backdrop of the growing season, this beloved community event is poised to flourish like never before,” Salt Lake County said in the release. “The Wheeler Sunday Market has blossomed into a beloved tradition for residents of Salt Lake County.”

