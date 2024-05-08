Beloved Bagby Hot Springs open in Mount Hood National Forest for first time since 2020

For the first time in over four years, one of Oregon’s most beloved public hot springs is accessible and open.

Bagby Hot Springs, nestled among old-growth forest in Mount Hood National Forest, officially reopened on May 1.

It was first closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and then stayed inaccessible for years because of damage on surrounding roads due to the 2020 Riverside and 2021 Bull Complex fires. The hot springs never burned, however.

Known for its wooden soaking tubs and bathhouses, Bagby has been spruced up and currently has two of its three soaking areas open.

The 16-site campground at the trailhead is also open, along with the Ripplebrook Store, where guests can get supplies, buy a $5 soaking pass or use free internet.

Bagby Hot Springs is open and accessible for the first time since 2020, but the private bath house remains closed.

Bagby Preservation Inc., owned by a couple that met at the hot springs, took over managing the hot springs with an eye toward returning it to its former glory.

“We want to return Bagby to its golden age — when everything was rustic, but everything worked well and was well-kept,” said Mike Rysavy, owner of the concessionaire with his wife Tamarah.

To that end, they installed new hot and cold water systems — including plastic and galvanized pipe to tubs that are “a little more vandalism resistant,” Rysavy said. Hazard trees were also removed, tubs were cleaned and scrubbed. There is a camp host on site and staff will be at the hot springs beginning Memorial Day.

Two soaking areas open, private bathhouse still closed

Those who drive to the Bagby Trailhead, pay the $5 soaking fee and hike 1.5 miles through the forest will reach a compound with two open soaking areas.

Bathhouse #1, which has one big round tub, has space for a maximum of about eight people. Bathhouse #3 has a round tub that can fit up to eight people along with three single tubs.

Bathhouse #1 at Bagby Hot Springs is open and accessible for the first time since 2020, but the private bath house remains closed.

All of those are communal and Rysavy encouraged people to be inviting so that more people can soak.

Bathhouse #2, which had private rooms in the past, was structurally condemned in 2018 and remains closed. Rysavy said he’s hoping to build temporary platforms that offer some soaking at the site while he works toward the goal of rebuilding the bathhouse.

That process could take some time.

“We’re asking the Forest Service to review the structure, maybe see if it can be salvaged,” he said. “It will be a big project to rebuild but ultimately our goal is to rebuild or replace it with a similar or better structure.”

Bathhouse #2, with private soaking rooms, remains closed and in disrepair at Bagby Hot Springs. The new operators hope to rebuild it or have temporary platforms for soaking soon.

This summer, Rysavy said he’d have a larger crew at the hot springs to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. But he also cautioned that anyone who visits “should not expect to have a private, secluded soak,” he said.

“It’s just not possible right now, so we’re encouraging people to have communal soaking, which is what hot springs are suppose to be,” he said. “It has always been a place for people to soak together in peace. Invite others to join you or if not, keep your soak to 30 minutes.”

Notes: Ripplebrook offers way to pay, dispersed camping

Bagby Hot Springs is open and accessible for the first time since 2020, but the private bath house remains closed.

The $5 soaking fee must be paid in cash at the trailhead, but starting Memorial Day Weekend visitors can pay by credit card at the Ripplebrook Store (near where Highway 224 turns into Forest Road 46). The store also has snacks, provisions and free internet access. The Ripplebrook Store is about a 25 minute drive from Bagby Trailhead.

Besides the campground, there is no camping allowed in the parking lot, within the day use area, or the permitted area which includes all the hot springs structures. “A quarter-mile from the hot springs and campground is probably a good guideline” for dispersed camping, Mount Hood National Forest spokeswoman Heather Ibsen said.

Rysavy said to carefully follow the main route to Bagby. The route is: From Estacada follow Highway 224 for 26 miles just past the Ripplebrook Guard Station. Then follow road 46 for 4 miles to the junction of road 63. Turn right on road 63 and follow it for 4 miles to the road 70 junction. Turn right on road 70 and follow it for 6 miles to the Bagby Trailhead. It’s a 1.5 mile hike one-way to the hot springs.

