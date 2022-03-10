Only $35 for Amazon's No. 1 bestselling dress? Yes, please!
It’s easy to see why Amazon’s Belongsci shift dress has over 18,700 five-star reviews. (Yes, that's a lot!) It’s not too tight around the middle (hooray!) and the slight V-neck and mid-thigh length give it a totally flirty vibe. It’s comfy and breezy — the perfect dress to throw on when you want to feel cute and confident.
With its pretty bell sleeves, the Belongsci shift dress is great for a night out. And it's now available in 44 colors and prints, so you can rock a classic LBD (on sale now), match today’s trends by choosing an animal print or keep things fresh with a floral option.
The combo of soft polyester and spandex gives it a loose, flattering fit (it comes in sizes XS to XL). With prices starting at $35 (down from $50), it’s an absolute steal.
Below, a few of our faves:
Wrinkle-resistant
This dress has legs
The easy-breezy Belongsci Shift Dress is ready to go: anytime, anyplace!
One five-star reviewer wrote: “Material was great quality for the price. Had to travel for an occasion and dress did not wrinkle in garment bag. Colors very true to what is depicted online. Highly recommend this to anyone looking for an affordable and wearable option that can be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for work ... two big thumbs up!”
Fits true to size
This drapey shift works great for a variety of body types.
“Great dress!" wrote another happy shopper. "I'm 5'4", D cup, with a booty and a little extra love around the middle. I purchased the black in an XL. This dress doesn't have much give as it's a chiffon material, but it fit my chest and curves wonderfully while minimizing any problem areas I'd prefer to hide. Length fell right above my knee.”
Picture-perfect
Get ready to strike a pose! You'll be feeling yourself in this dress.
"This is a great dress to wear if you've got that middle-aged extra-weight thing going on (especially in the midsection) ... but don't feel like being bothered with Spanx or shapewear," wrote one fan. "Is nice enough to wear to a wedding, to dinner. ... A dress you can feel sexy, feminine and comfortable in! Is lined, polyester and machine washable. A winner!"
Amazing quality
Buyers are so pleased with the caliber (of the clothing and the seller) that they're coming back for more.
“I am very happy with this purchase," said another five-star reviewer. "It was shipped immediately and arrived as expected. The quality of the dress is great and the fit was exactly as I wanted it to be. I would order from this seller again.”
Catch it in your favorite color(s) now!
