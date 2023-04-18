'Made me feel comfortable in a dress for once': Amazon's flattering shift is on sale for $24

It’s easy to see why Amazon’s Belongsci shift dress — on sale for as little as $24 — has over 24,000 five-star reviews. It’s not too tight around the middle (hooray!) and the slight V-neck and mid-thigh length give it a totally flirty vibe. It’s comfy and breezy — the perfect dress to throw on when you want to feel cute and confident. With its pretty bell sleeves, the Belongsci shift dress is great for a night out. Amazon recently added more choices, too: It now comes in over 45 colors and prints, so you can rock a classic LBD, match today’s trends by choosing an animal print or keep things fresh with a floral option.

What makes this drapey shift so incredibly popular is that it works great for a variety of body types. Plus, it fits true-to-size so you don't have to order a couple of sizes to know what works.

“Great dress," wrote another happy shopper. "I'm 5'4", D cup, with a booty and a little extra love around the middle. I purchased the black in an XL. This dress doesn't have much give as it's a chiffon material, but it fit my chest and curves wonderfully while minimizing any problem areas I'd prefer to hide. the length fell right above my knee.”

"This is a great dress to wear if you've got that middle-aged extra-weight thing going on (especially in the midsection)...but don't feel like being bothered with Spanx or shapewear," wrote another fan. "It's nice enough to wear to a wedding, to dinner. A dress you can feel sexy, feminine and comfortable in! Is lined, polyester and machine washable. A winner!"

But perhaps one of the most glowing reviews is from a shopper who described herself as having a curvy, overweight build: "This made me feel comfortable in a dress for once!"

This oversized palm print feels graphic and fresh. (Photo: Amazon)

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Material was great quality for the price. Had to travel for an occasion and the dress did not wrinkle in a garment bag. The colors are very true to what is depicted online. Highly recommend this to anyone looking for an affordable and wearable option that can be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for work...two big thumbs up!”

“I am very happy with this purchase," said another five-star reviewer. "It was shipped immediately and arrived as expected. The quality of the dress is great and the fit was exactly as I wanted it to be. I would order...again.”

Catch it in your favorite color(s) now!

BELONGSCI Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $27 $50 Save $23 The combo of soft poly and spandex gives this frock a loose, flattering fit. And right now, it’s an absolute steal. $27 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Baebody Eye Gel for Dark Circles and Puffiness $23 $35 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Heeta Hair and Scalp Shampoo Brush $8 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-pack $17 $25 Save $8 with coupon and code Copied! Code: 10OGFoot Copied! Code: 10OGFoot See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Qianxizhan Women's Harem Pants $26 $28 Save $2 See at Amazon

Heathyoga Leggings with Pockets $18 $25 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon