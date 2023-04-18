'Made me feel comfortable in a dress for once': Amazon's flattering shift is on sale for $24
It’s easy to see why Amazon’s Belongsci shift dress — on sale for as little as $24 — has over 24,000 five-star reviews. It’s not too tight around the middle (hooray!) and the slight V-neck and mid-thigh length give it a totally flirty vibe. It’s comfy and breezy — the perfect dress to throw on when you want to feel cute and confident. With its pretty bell sleeves, the Belongsci shift dress is great for a night out. Amazon recently added more choices, too: It now comes in over 45 colors and prints, so you can rock a classic LBD, match today’s trends by choosing an animal print or keep things fresh with a floral option.
Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
What makes this drapey shift so incredibly popular is that it works great for a variety of body types. Plus, it fits true-to-size so you don't have to order a couple of sizes to know what works.
“Great dress," wrote another happy shopper. "I'm 5'4", D cup, with a booty and a little extra love around the middle. I purchased the black in an XL. This dress doesn't have much give as it's a chiffon material, but it fit my chest and curves wonderfully while minimizing any problem areas I'd prefer to hide. the length fell right above my knee.”
"This is a great dress to wear if you've got that middle-aged extra-weight thing going on (especially in the midsection)...but don't feel like being bothered with Spanx or shapewear," wrote another fan. "It's nice enough to wear to a wedding, to dinner. A dress you can feel sexy, feminine and comfortable in! Is lined, polyester and machine washable. A winner!"
But perhaps one of the most glowing reviews is from a shopper who described herself as having a curvy, overweight build: "This made me feel comfortable in a dress for once!"
One five-star reviewer wrote: “Material was great quality for the price. Had to travel for an occasion and the dress did not wrinkle in a garment bag. The colors are very true to what is depicted online. Highly recommend this to anyone looking for an affordable and wearable option that can be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for work...two big thumbs up!”
“I am very happy with this purchase," said another five-star reviewer. "It was shipped immediately and arrived as expected. The quality of the dress is great and the fit was exactly as I wanted it to be. I would order...again.”
Catch it in your favorite color(s) now!
Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
