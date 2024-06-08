Belly up to local food trucks in new T&G weekly series starting Monday

Summer is nearly here, and the great weather we've had recently has already put me in the spirit.

Summer is all about spending time outside, and one way to do that is to check out one of the food truck festivals in our area.

At the Telegram & Gazette, we know our readers love stories about food. So, starting Monday, we'll be rolling out a weekly feature, with each story showcasing a particular food truck based in Central Massachusetts.

The first one we'll be profiling is Big T’s Jerky House and BBQ.

Each story will aim to provide the story of the person behind the business, a look at what's on the menu and a list of upcoming appearances for each food truck.

The writer spearheading this effort is Toni Caushi, our growth and development reporter. In introducing this series, I also want to introduce our readers to Toni.

"Food trucks have a magical draw to them — they smell great, they are fun to look at as they're often covered with artwork, and they are only around when the times are good," Toni said when I asked him about how he envisions the series. "But who are the people whose hands offer up deliciousness in a small paper bowl through a window? What pushed them to brave the risks of entrepreneurship and dedicate themselves to prepare food within a heated box on wheels throughout the summer? Stay tuned!"

Toni has been with the T&G staff since April 2022; prior to that he was at the MetroWest Daily News. He's a bit of a Renaissance man — born in Albania, he came to Worcester as a teenager. He speaks four languages in addition to English and double-majored in biology and chemistry at Worcester State before earning a master's in journalism from Boston University. He loves reading literature and playing guitar.

A few months after I arrived at the T&G, I assigned Toni to the growth and development beat. That's a great beat in Worcester because there is so much happening, but equally because of the way that new development contributes to the rich history of this area.

Toni has a deep appreciation for this history that is quickly obvious when you work with him.

"I always appreciate having an excuse to riffle through the Telegram & Gazette archives to reach back into the history of a decades-old business or a landmark building in Worcester County," Toni said. "Recent stories in which I've gotten to do so have been the April closing of D'Errico's Market near Shrewsbury Street and the Aurora Hotel getting funding for a deep renovation. With the help of Michael Elfland, one of our editors — a master of the T&G archives who runs the Then & Now series — I discovered some great photos and stories from many decades ago which I wouldn't have learned about had it not been for the research for the articles I wrote."

Mike Elfland, by the way, is the one who initially came up with the idea for a series on food trucks, at a time when we were discussing ways to liven up our content for the summer. Since Toni's regular beat often involves stories about restaurants, we quickly decided that he was the right person for the job.

While growth and development is Toni's main focus, any reporter can potentially be called upon to do any story that might arise on any given day. Over the time that I've been here, I've found Toni to be one of our most versatile reporters.

"What I love about this work is that I get to do something different every day," he said. "I hear people's stories, their inspirations, their chagrins, successes — and even lack of — and then I get to write about them, which is the other half of the job. Writing can be frustrating, but it can also be gratifying, especially when it feels like a story has been worded just right."

If there's a food truck that you think Toni should write about, you can contact him at TCaushi@gannett.com.

Thank you, as always, for being a reader.

Michael McDermott is executive editor of the Telegram & Gazette.

