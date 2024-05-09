Bellingham businesses win national food awards for hot sauces, pasta, honey and more

Whatcom County businesses have been recognized for their food products by The Good Food awards, a national competition created by the Good Food Foundation. Judging is based on blind tastings and a food’s ability to meet both environmental and social responsibility standards, according to the organization’s website.

The awards have 18 categories including coffee, beer, cheese, chocolate, spirits, fish, confections, honey, oils, preserves and snacks. Only three craft businesses from each region of the country receive an award in each category.

The 2024 Good Food Awards rewarded 215 craft businesses out of more than 1,700 entries from across the United States, including four from Whatcom County:

Bellingham Pasta Co.

Bellingham Pasta Co., a pasta maker based in Bellingham, was recognized for its pappardelle pasta, which is similar to a wide fettuccine. Bellingham Pasta Co. produces fresh pasta with local ingredients and can be found in Haggen stores, Bellingham’s Community Food Co-op and Whole Foods Market.

Funky’s Hot Sauce Factory

Funky’s Hot Sauce Factory, a hot sauce company based in Bellingham, was recognized with two Good Food Awards for its “Chili Librae” and “Stellar Fuzz” sauces. In 2022, Funky’s Hot Sauce was named the grand world champion of the New York City Hot Sauce Expo, and was the first hot sauce company from the Pacific Northwest to rank so highly.

“Stellar Fuzz” is one of the business’ most popular hot sauces. It was even featured on the popular YouTube celebrity interview show “Hot Ones.”

Funky’s Hot Sauce Factory from Bellingham, WA was named as the grand world champion in the New York City Hot Sauce Expo, the first hot sauce company in the Pacific Northwest to win these titles.

Funky’s Hot Sauce’s can be purchased on the company’s website, at the Community Food Co-op, Haggen stores and other small businesses and restaurants in Whatcom County.

Marie’s Bees

Marie’s Bees, a woman-owned honey business based in Bellingham, was recognized for its savory honey. The creamed savory honey is made with an all-natural puree of honey, rosemary, sea salt and thyme. The business also makes honeycomb candy, creamed honeys, woodsman’s wax and flavored honeys.

Marie’s Bees products can be purchased online or at the Community Food Co-op, Hela Provisions and Chuckanut Bay Distillery, as well as other local shops.

Pangea Ferments

Pangea Ferments, a locally grown fermented food business in Bellingham, was awarded three Good Food awards for its kimchi, curtido sauerkraut and garlic dill sauerkraut. Pangea Ferments also ferments pickles, brussel sprouts, beets and jalapenos, as well as sauces.

Pangea Ferments products can be purchased online or at the Community Food Co-op, Haggen stores and The Green Barn.