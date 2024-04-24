Bellingham brewery makes the world’s first Regenerative Organic Certified beer, on tap now

Aslan Brewing Co. and Patagonia Provisions, an outdoor clothing company’s food division, have teamed up to make the world’s first Regenerative Organic Certified beer, which is now on tap in Aslan brewpubs in Bellingham and Seattle.

Aslan Brewing Co. is known for its organic beers and made a collaborative beer with Patagonia Provisions in 2023 called the Kernza Lager.

The new beer, Patagonia Provisions x Aslan Brewing Co. World’s First Regenerative Organic Certified IPA, is the first Regenerative Organic Certified beer in the world.

“The beer boasts bold flavors of berry and pine and finishes crisp and refreshing with a balanced bitterness. Expect tropical aromas with hints of sweet orange and berry,” a news release from the brewing company states.

The IPA is only available on tap and is made with organic kernza grain, pilsner malt and Chinook and Strata hops from Roy Farms in Moxee, Washington.

“Kernza is a deeply rooted perennial grain. Whereas most grains are planted and harvested annually, Kernza stays in the ground year after year, developing roots up to 12 feet long. Perennial grains like Kernza stabilize soil, require minimal tilling, increase soil organic matter, and improve soil structure and water-holding capacity. When used in beer, Kernza adds a deliciously rich but subtle nutty flavor,” the news release states.

To be Regenerative Organic Certified, the new IPA was held to “the highest standard for organic agriculture in the world” for soil health, social fairness and animal welfare, according to the news release.

“As consumer demand has grown for Kernza Lager across the country, the limited supply of ROC [Regenerative Organic Certified], Kernza has been almost entirely utilized. So much so that other partner breweries have shifted to certified organic Kernza until the next harvest of ROC Kernza becomes available in 2025,” the news release states.

The Patagonia Provisions x Aslan Brewing Co. World’s First Regenerative Organic Certified IPA is now available on tap at Aslan’s Bellingham and Seattle locations, though there is a limited supply at each brewery.

The Aslan Brewpub is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily at 1330 N. Forest St. in Bellingham. The Aslan Depot is open from 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1322 N. State. St. in Bellingham.