Bella Hadid shares topless photo, new modeling pics on Instagram

Bella Hadid posed topless on Instagram in a series of new photos. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid is baring it all on Instagram.

The model, 25, took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself with only her hands covering her chest. The photo was part of a larger collection of pics the star posted, which also included behind the scenes at photoshoots and a bikini beach shot.

Hadid’s followers loved the collection. One commented, “SLAY QUEEN,” while another added, “I love you so much.”

Though Hadid may seem more confident than ever, she spoke to Vogue in April about the insecurities she felt earlier in her modeling career.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing," she said. "That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove."

In addition to modeling, Hadid has recently explored other aspects of her career — and shared them with her followers on social media. She is a partner of the brand Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic beverage made with adaptogenic herbs that purports itself to be an alternative to booze. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself surrounded by the brand’s canned beverages, which she captioned, “Our little babies.”

Hadid, who has long been open about her struggles with mental health , told InStyle earlier this year she switched to the beverage in 2019 to avoid the health hazards of drinking.

"I drink this when I have crippling anxiety and I can't leave my house or when I'm not gonna drink alcohol but still want to loosen up and be able to speak to people and socialize," she told the magazine. "It doesn't put you slap on your butt, asleep for 15 hours, but it does really calm your brain, your nervous system, and those late-night thoughts. I drink it before bed and I sleep like a baby.”

