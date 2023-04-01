Bella Hadid shares a health update after suffering a jaw infection

Bella Hadid opens up about her latest health scare. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Qatar Creates & Qatar Museums)

Bella Hadid shared a health update with fans via TikTok.

In a new video posted on the social media app, the model showed off her face, demonstrating inflamed tissue around her eyes and pouting, before sealing the video with a kiss.

“Tooth update," she captioned the post. "There was a low-grade infection underneath the tooth, NEXT to the tooth I thought was suffering (she’s good) which is the one I got a root canal on a year ago. It continued to spread down, causing a low grade infection in my jaw. I have felt in my heart for months that I needed this tooth out, to heal the rest, and if not, it was going to take me out!”

Hadid has been candid with fans about her tooth and jaw pain. In February, the model posted a TikTok video eating tacos and talking about an emergency root canal.

“It just feels like there’s something not right happening in there,” she said just a little over a month ago. “Something bad happening. It feels like it’s in my jaw now. This pain, it’s been happening for a year now.” And it turns out she was right.

Hadid also lives with Lyme disease and explained how her tooth pain and Lyme pain might be connected.

“Please listen to your bodies my friends please!!!” the 26-year-old advised in her latest TikTok. “This made my Lyme flare up, which means the Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, guy, brain, spine, bones etc oh, and the entire nervous system,”

“Any minor trauma to the body whether it’s physically or mentally can cause Lyme to flare up. My jaw has been so inflamed, and would flare up/inflame randomly when I was/am overly stressed or over working. Some days it’s okay! And some days are difficult. But when my jaw/nerves started to hurt on an aggressive level; it just went 0-100. And now we’re here!”

“Moral of the story, I’m getting this tooth extracted tomorrow!” she added. “Going to heal that infection! I’ve never been so excited to go to the dentist…thank you for checking in on me, I see you all!! Wish me luck!!!”

In 2020, the model took to Instagram to share infographics and diagrams about Lyme disease with her more than 32.5 million followers. The posts, originally shared by chef Joudie Kalla, included a list of symptoms many people with Lyme disease suffer from on a daily basis.

The 23 year old drew arrows to the nearly 30 symptoms she said she frequently experiences, such as headache, brain fog, insomnia, confusion, disorientation, dizziness and anxiety. Hadid also revealed to fans that she experiences certain symptoms “everyday” including muscle spasms, joint pain and swelling, tingling and numbness as well as trouble walking.

“Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” Hadid wrote over Kalla’s inforgraphics. On the lengthy list of Lyme disease symptoms Hadid added, “What we suffer daily with no cure. The truth. the invisible disease.”

Hadid also reposted a post from Kalla, who shared her experience living with Lyme disease. The best-selling author of Palestine on a Plate called the disease a “constant minefield that keeps on giving.”

“Sometimes you just want to drown and other days you feel like a super hero,” she wrote. “What I know now is to take each day as it comes and try my best.”

