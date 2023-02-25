Bella Hadid says she has to remind herself 'not everyone hates you' as she battles morning anxiety

Bella Hadid talks morning anxiety in new TikTok. (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bella Hadid is giving her followers a glimpse into her morning routine — and her morning anxiety.

On Friday the model — who has long spoken out about struggling with her mental health — posted a TikTok from her bed. In the video, she spoke about having the “worst morning anxiety,” which she tries to combat with morning affirmations. She noted, however, that these words don't “always work” because “the only thing I can think about is my anxiety.”

“I wanted to show you how stupid I feel sometimes, when I'm laying here and I don't believe it,” she explained. “I was just doing it when I woke up and I was like — let me show them how I feel too. I'll literally be like, ‘You are going to have an amazing day today, Bella. You're not going to let your anxiety overrule you today. You are loved, you are loved, you are loved. Not everyone hates you.”

Hadid’s followers appreciated her candor. One wrote in the comments section, “Morning anxiety is reallllll like the day is daunting but we got this!!!!!!” The star wrote back, “Like waking up in tears about to puke is not it. And then having to CONTINUE ON?? The worst.”

Another fan wrote that their own anxiety was helped by realizing that just “existing is enough,” to which Hadid responded, “This helps me when I’m having an attack. Be present. Be present. It’s usually when I’m thinking about the past or future that it starts.”

Hadid got candid about her battle with anxiety, as well as depression and Lyme disease, in a January 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine . When her mental health issues were at their height, the Kin Euphorics founder shared that she would sometimes text her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and doctors a photo of herself in an emotional state.

“It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling,” she recalled. “I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years.”

In November of 2021, she reminded her followers in an Instagram post that the glossy images we see on social media do not always reflect reality. She captioned a series of photos that included shots of her crying, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

