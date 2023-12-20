Bella Hadid Just Wore the Timeless Jeans That Are About to Be Everywhere in 2024

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin

While everyone else is wearing the widest leg wide-legged jeans they can find, Bella Hadid is here to remind us all that a classic straight leg jean is always a wise option. The supermodel was photographed in Brooklyn on December 19 wearing an outfit that can best be described as the Cindy Crawford Classic: Straight blue jeans, heeled black boots, wide belt, and a blazer.

Hadid's black blazer is corduroy and slightly oversized, emphasizing the vintage feel of the look. Tucked into her jeans, Hadid wore a ribbed, blue V-neck top with what looks like denim trim around the neckline. It's a classic outfit formula, but true fashionistas know how to make a basic look their own with the right accessories. Hadid added a pink silk scrunchy to secure her ponytail, on-trend gold hoop earrings, and a black Stella McCartney shoulder bag with a gold chain strap.

The model was joined on her stroll by a man (identified the photo agency Backgrid as her agent Josh, but we have not been able to confirm) who wore a green beanie and blue overcoat over his striped rugby shirt.

Bella Hadid certainly hasn't shied away from embracing 2000s fashion trends in her street style lately, but it's nice to know she hasn't fully abandoned the '90s just yet.

