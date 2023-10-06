Bella Hadid Goes Topless to Frolic in a Field of Lavender Flowers

Instagram/Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid looked like a walking Monet painting in her latest Instagram post. Or maybe the muse behind a certain Olivia Rodrigo ballad.

On October 6, Hadid shared an ethereal lavender-field photoshoot featuring a series of topless photos and some strategically placed bouquets. In multiple snaps, the 26-year-old model can be seen smiling with the flowers held up against her bare chest, though she also donned a silky white shirt and lacy underwear in others. “Little miss lavender TM,” she captioned the images, adding a purple heart emoji.

Her silver butterfly necklace only served to make the outfit even more Olivia Rodrigo-coded, though she's missing some ribbons in her hair. Alexa, play “Lacy.”

Bella Hadid has been slowly ramping up her social media presence since taking a break from the apps and modeling to focus on her health. Though she was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, she recently underwent a rigorous series of treatments for the chronic tick-born illness after suffering flare-ups and a low-grade jaw infection that took a toll on her self-confidence. On August 6, Hadid took to Instagram to share a vulnerable update following “15 years of invisible suffering.”

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family, and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram slideshow featuring years of medical reports and recent treatments. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.” In the same post, she told her fans not to "worry" about her and that she'll be “back when I'm ready.”

Hadid continued, “I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour