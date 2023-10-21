Believing in peace is path to reduce suffering | Candace McKibben

On Sunday past as I was preparing for worship and a time of prayer for peace in the wake of the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel, I was reminded of a book my church studied years ago, “Healing The Heart of Democracy: The Courage to Create a Politics Worthy of the Human Spirit.”

It was written in 2011 by Parker Palmer, founder and Senior Partner Emeritus of the Center for Courage & Renewal. Updated in 2014, the book offers practical solutions for creating peace, which is significantly important to Palmer as a Quaker and certainly important to our divided world.

The particular quote from the book that seemed pertinent in our current crises was Palmer’s wisdom about what the human spirit does with suffering.

Palmer writes, “Violence is what happens when we don’t know what else to do with our suffering. That applies on every level of life. When individuals don’t know what to do with their suffering, they do violence to others or themselves. When nations don’t know what to do with their suffering, as with the U.S. after 9/11, they go to war. I think it’s pretty evident by now that what we did in the wake of 9/11 only escalated our tensions with the Middle East and didn’t reduce the threat to this country. Surely our suffering could have led to more creative actions and outcomes.”

Suffering and violence

It is what I pray for the current situation in the Middle East, where the shocking hatred and brutality, loss of life, and destruction of property in a remarkably planned surprise attack has some parallels to 9/11. I pray that the suffering endured might lead to more creative actions and outcomes than in the past, our past and the past of Israel and Palestine.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

I am grateful that there has been some time and means given for civilians to escape this region that has profound significance for all involved parties. And while I realize that I do not begin to know or understand the deep-seated complexity of the tensions that are held between parties, I cannot imagine continued violence on either side is the answer.

I think of former President Jimmy Carter and his heart for peace in the Middle East. I remember reading about his work for peace in the Camp David Accords and his persistence and belief that an agreement could be reached. I remember his Nobel Peace Prize, awarded in 2002 “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

I think of Carter’s age now and his medical condition as he is dying, and I believe that his heart is broken regarding the hatred and brutality demonstrated in this barbaric attack by Hamas, a radical militant group of Palestinians who do not represent the whole of the Palestinian people, but have ruled them for the past 18 years.

Political solution

The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, whose mission is “Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope.” issued a statement on Oct. 8, the day after the attack, calling on the international community to respond with a robust and renewed peace process. It stated, “There is not a military solution to the crisis – only a political one.”

And already, while recognizing the rawness of the brutal attack by Hamas, people of influence and experience are writing about the viability of peace and prosperity in the Middle East as Hamas is neutralized. On Oct. 15, Time Magazine featured three longtime advocates for Mideast peace, from both Democratic and Republican presidential administrations, who believe that a silver lining could eventually emerge from the shocking invasion of Israel by Hamas and the tragic slaughter of over 1,300 civilians.

Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, in a Times Magazine address to readers around the world, reminds us that not since the Holocaust have more Jews been murdered on one day. He reports of individuals who brutally died or were taken hostage, including Holocaust Survivors. And yet he finds the hope to say, “I can tell you that from the depths, the light is clearest. From our darkest moments can arise Israel's finest hour. Israel will remain united and strong.”

This expressed hope is what we on a personal level can contribute to the waging of peace in the Middle East. The Editor-in-Chief of Greater Good Magazine, Jason Marsh, suggests that after donating to humanitarian organizations, the best thing we can do is guard against hopelessness. He writes, “Actions for compassion, for understanding, and for peace, all require first knowing that another way is possible.” The Greater Good Online Magazine has a number of helpful articles about promoting peace that I encourage you to explore.

'We can choose to alleviate suffering'

When he received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on December 10, 2002, Jimmy Carter concluded his Nobel Lecture with challenging words that he has lived out in his lifetime. “The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices. God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace. We can make these changes – and we must.”

In these days after the surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, many in this world have been guarding against hopelessness. We have been reminding ourselves and each other that another way is possible.

Those of us who pray have been praying for those who grieve inconsolably, those who suffer without relief, those who despair. We pray for those in decision-making capacities for wisdom and discernment. We pray for those whose hearts are so hardened by hatred that they cannot acknowledge a common humanity to soften.

Those who do not pray have sent positive energy, intentions, and love to those who most need it in these troubled times.

I read recently that the United Nations has been attempting for decades to pivot from crisis management to its primary mandate which is to “sustain international peace in all its dimensions.” May we hold on to the hope that the UN can pivot to sustaining peace, believing ourselves that peace is possible, and doing all that we can to work for peace in a suffering world.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Working for peace is path to reducing suffering in Mideast