A Bel Air Megamansion Is Heading to Auction, and Bids Start at $30 Million

Back in early 2013, Ty Cueva bought a steeply sloped lot in the posh Bel Air enclave of Los Angeles for less than $2 million. The Westside Property Group CEO and his team subsequently spent a fortune developing an extravagant Spanish Revival-style villa that’s been touted in marketing materials as a “Billionaire entertainer’s paradise.”

After first trying to sell the 1.6-acre spread for $75 million around seven years ago before it was even finished, the mansion formerly called “UNICA” resurfaced on the market in 2018 at an increased $100 million. Records show the price was then reduced to $78 million in fall 2020, before eventually dropping to $59 million last year; and it also was offered for rent along the way for as much as $500,000 per month. Now Cueva and Ben Brady of Harcourts have decided to put the place under the gavel, with bids starting at the current asking price of $30 million.

Completed in 2017, and tucked away behind a lengthy gated driveway, the modern white stucco and terracotta-roof structure is now known as “Somma Estate,” and features eight bedrooms and 21 baths spread across a whopping 41,000 square feet of three-level living space adorned throughout with limestone floors, high ceilings, plaster walls, and arched windows and doorways. Floor-to-ceiling pocketing glass doors provide seamless indoor/outdoor environs and frame picturesque canyon vistas.

The home’s living areas spill out to terraces via floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.

Glitzy amenities are plentiful, and include a 36-seat movie theater with its own concession stand, eight bars, a professional indoor basketball court, recording studio, and 1,200-bottle wine cellar and tasting room. There’s also an elaborate wellness center boasting a 75-foot lap pool, sauna, steam room, hair salon and fitness studio.

Other highlights include a living room sporting a linear fireplace, plus walls of glass spilling out to a spacious terrace ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. There’s also a formal dining room, as well as a fireside family room that connects to a marble-clad kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island made from petrified wood, a pricey La Cornue range and commercial-grade prep kitchen.

An indoor basketball court is just one of the property’s many creature comforts.

Particularly standing out is the sizable and secluded primary bedroom, which is decked out with a fireside sitting area, private balcony and large showroom-style closet, along with a spa-inspired bath spotlighted by dual vanities, a stone soaking tub and steam shower; and elsewhere is a junior primary suite with an office space.

Outdoors, the park-like grounds are laced with multi-level terraces, and host an eye-catching infinity-edge pool and spa flanked by an open-air cabana, a sundeck, kitchen and bar setup, and Samsung video wall. Rounding it all out are state-of-the-art home-automation and security systems, as well as a showpiece auto gallery.

Private previews of the property are available upon request, with the auction set for March 21 at noon.

