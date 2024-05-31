'A new beginning': Historic Winterset High School transformed into senior living facility

It's been over a century since the historic Winterset High School opened its doors in 1921, and it hasn't held high school classes since at least 1969. The building has since served as a middle school and school administration building, a registered historic place, and now, an accessible senior apartment complex.

After a $9.8 million transformation by Hatch Kiernan Galloway (HKG) Development, the complex, aptly named the "Historic Winterset High School Apartments," will offer 27 housing units for seniors in the Winterset community.

"For more than 50 years, this community knew this as a high school," Winterset Mayor Tom Leners said at an opening ceremony on Thursday. Dozens of Winterset graduates and educators, who once walked the halls of the old high school, filled the audience.

"I personally knew this building first as a middle school where my kids attended for a number of years," Leners added. "My wife worked in this building for a long time. She said it used to smell like sweaty pre-teens and hot lunch, and that is gone now."

The old high school in Winterset in 1921.

The Winterset Community School District sold the old high school in early 2020 to HKG. Before then, it housed the administrative offices of the Winterset School Board.

"This former school building has been lovingly restored to serve a new purpose," said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Finance Authority and the Economic Development Authority. "It carries the memories and history of the past while offering a fresh home and a new beginning for our seniors."

The heart of the school, the theater and the stage, remain fully intact, complete with original hardwood seats and the original stage. It served as the presentation space for the grand opening on Thursday. The public was invited to see the transformation for themselves.

"I taught seventh grade English for eight years, then I started teaching fifth grade in this same building," said Carol Liechty, a former Winterset teacher. "So, if you add those together, with the time I spent working for the nonprofit I work for now, and after this became an administration building... I've been attached to this building for 25 years in my life, so it means a lot to me."

Liechty started teaching in 1986 and worked there in various roles as an educator until around 2010 when the building was no longer used as a traditional school. She worked with the nonprofit Community Resources in Service to People (CRISP) while it was an administration building.

As a registered historic place, ASK architects, ESTES construction workers and HKG had to work around certain stipulations that come with retaining the historic value of a building. They even utilized a local historian, Alexa McDowell, to maintain the historical integrity of the building.

"When you're dealing with a 100-year-old building, you come in and the golden rule you follow is don't screw it up," said Cole Davis, a project designer at ASK Studio, the architectural firm hired to work on the building.

"We had to establish this as a historic building," Davis continued. "After that, we had to ensure that anything we did maintained the standards of the Department of Interior and the State Historic Preservation Office. So it required an enormous amount of research and time."

The project took around five years to complete from sale to grand opening day and cost around $9.8 million, according to Mike Kiernan of HKG Development. Thirteen individuals, including investors, architects and many others who helped make the project possible, were recognized for their work at the ceremony.

The apartments will range from $500 to $700 in rent and will serve residents ages 55 and up on fixed incomes. Tenants will be able to start moving in on June 1, 2024.

"It's where friendships blossomed, knowledge flourished, and futures were forged," Durham said. "Transforming it into a place where our seniors can thrive ensures that it remains an integral part of Winterset's story."

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Historic Winterset High School transformed into senior living facility