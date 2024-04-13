Beer and cheese, yes please: Networking event brings together people, brewery, shop

Apr. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — Wine and cheese may be a more well-known pairing, but Right Brain Brewery's "Mixin' Mingler" event will feature its beers alongside cheeses.

The Cheese Lady co-owner Kim Fish said anything fermented can work well together, including beer and cheese. She said she looks for cheese flavors that are the same or that enhance the beer.

"There's not really a wrong answer, but some taste better together," Fish said. "This pairing will include brie, gouda, cheddar and a cheddar parmesan combination. It's a nice mix."

She initially met with Right Brain's staff at her shop. They brought the beer and she pulled out various cheeses from the cooler. After trying both items together, they figured out which to offer for next week's event.

"We're looking for the cheese and beer to complement each other," Fish said. "We paired the Mexican lager with a cheese that brings out the lime and salt."

One beer, she said, will be paired with two of her cheeses. She chose a brie (Fromager d'Affinois) and a double cream gouda to go with the Bloodletter, a blood orange sour beer.

"I really like to do a double pairing," Fish said. "Two different cheeses can make one beer taste really different."

Right Brain Brewery Marketing Director Jim Young said they are hoping to make this a monthly networking event.

"We thought of it because there's so many newcomers who have relocated to Traverse City and northwest Lower Michigan," Young said. "Come in and drink a couple beers."

Though food is not regularly served at the pub, Young said they like to offer events like the cheese pairing whenever they can. Monday's event, he said, will feature four, 6-ounce brews: the CEO Stout, El Cougre Mexican Lager, Free Play IPA and Bloodletter.

"They're little samplers, not pints," he said.

He added that the CEO Stout is "one of our flagship beers." It is made with chocolate, espresso and oatmeal.

The "Mixin' Mingler" event will begin at 6 p.m. April 15 at Right Brain Brewery. People may participate in group networking activities for free.

The beer and cheese pairing is $20 and includes five cheeses with four beers. Registration is suggested by April 14 at the pub or through rightbrainbrewery.com/91/mixin-mingler.