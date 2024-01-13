Beef flank, ale and oyster pies recipe

Pies are a great way to use less expensive yet full-flavoured meat cuts, such as flank and shin of beef and ox cheeks. Tucking in a few oysters adds a touch of luxury. Buying a specific cut of braising beef will ensure you get just one type, so it cooks consistently.

Prep time: 45 minutes, plus cooling and resting time

Cook time: 3 hours

4

For the filling

For the pastry

For the parsley crust

Season the beef and lightly flour it. Heat a little oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan and fry the meat in 2-3 batches over a high heat until browned, then set aside on a plate.

Melt the butter in another heavy-based pan and fry the onion and garlic until lightly coloured. Add the 2 tbsp flour and tomato purée. Stir over a low heat for a minute or so, then slowly add the ale and stock, stirring to avoid any lumps.

Add the beef, along with the thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a simmer, cover and simmer gently for 2 hours, or until the meat is tender. When the meat is cooked, the sauce should have thickened to a gravy-like consistency. If not, mix the cornflour with 1 tbsp water, add to the sauce and simmer, stirring, for a few minutes. Leave to cool.

To make the pastry, mix the flour, suet, butter and 1 tsp salt together in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Mix in enough water (about 150ml) to form a dough and knead for a minute.

Spoon the beef filling into 4 individual pie dishes or 1 large dish, so that it comes up to 1cm below the rim.

Roll the pastry out on a floured surface to 7-8mm thickness. Cut out 4 discs to make pie lids (or 1 large lid), 2cm larger all the way around the pie dish(es).

Brush the edges of the pastry with beaten egg. Lay the pastry over the filling, pressing the egg-washed sides on to the rim of the dish(es). Cut a 2cm circle in the centre of each lid but leave it in position. Set aside to rest in a cool place for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6.

Brush the pie(s) with beaten egg and bake for 30-35 minutes (or 40-50 minutes for a large pie) until golden.

Meanwhile, for the parsley crust, melt the butter in a pan, mix in the breadcrumbs and parsley, and season with salt and pepper.

Once the pie(s) are ready, remove the pastry circle(s) and pop in the shucked oysters. Return to the oven

for 10 minutes. In the meantime, heat the grill.