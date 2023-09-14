Amazon's No. 1 bestselling satin pillowcases are down to $3 a pop: 'Hair and skin savers'

What is it?

With so much of our lives spent in dreamland, having great bedding is a must. So imagine our delight when we found a set of pillowcases that will not only make your bedroom look and feel more luxurious, but also provide beauty benefits (you'll find out how in a second). Meet Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, starting at only $6 right now when you use the on-page coupon. Don't snooze on this deal!

Why is it a good deal?

We've yet to see this set go on sale for less than its current price, and the fact that you're getting two for just $6 makes it an absolute bargain. (It's often on sale for $8-$10 — nothing wrong with saving a few bucks!) The cases look so much more luxe than their low price tag would imply, and they'll instantly elevate the feel of your bed. Sleeping in style for a steal, that's our motto!

Why do I need this?

Aside from being super soft and silky smooth, these satin pillowcases don't pull at your skin or hair like most cotton cases do. That, in turn, helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles from occurring, and even helps reduce hair breaking and frizzing while you're sleeping. The ultra-smooth bedding boasts an envelope-closure design, so your pillows won’t pop out throughout the night, even if you move around a lot in your sleep.

The pillowcases are machine-washable, making them super easy to clean. They come in five sizes, ranging from standard to king — including a body pillow style! — and 37 colors, so it'll be a breeze to find an option (or two, or three) that fits your bedroom’s aesthetic.

With these gorgeous satin pillowcases, you'll emerge from Dreamland looking good and feeling great. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

No wonder more than 211,000 (!) shoppers have given Bedsure cases their five-star seal of approval, with one saying they provide “sweet dreams on a budget.” They added, “OMG, what a great find … The fabric is silky smooth and soft ... The quality is excellent.”

“Love these,” said another. “I never thought a pillowcase could make a difference, but my skin and hair look so much better in the morning.”

A third agreed, writing: “My hair has been so much better since I started using these. I wake up and my hair is smooth, knot-free and not greasy at all. My hair used to look like a rat's nest when I woke up when I slept in cotton, but now my hair looks and feels so much better that today I didn't even have to brush it! I was going to buy silk until I found out that they kill the silkworms to make it, so I chose these satin cases instead, and I'm so happy I did.”

“No 'bed head' or wrinkles,” reported a fourth. “This satin pillowcase keeps my hair from being a mess in the morning and prevents wrinkling and facial lines. Cotton pillows always left marks and lines on my face, and this satin pillowcase eliminates all that. Inexpensive satin pillowcase outperforms 400-count cotton pillowcases at a fraction of the cost.”

"Hair and skin savers," said one more fan. "As I got older, I have noticed my hair becoming thinner and thinner. I take hair vitamins, use top quality hair products and still it was breaking off. I decided to try sleeping on these after reading about their benefits to hair and skin ... I have to say that I have had a HUGE difference in both my hair and my face. No more pillowcase face wrinkles in the morning and my hair isn't in a rat's nest. The breakage has improved dramatically!"

Exclaimed a final shopper: "Always cool to lay on at bedtime. They do wrinkle a lot, so if that's something that concerns you, maybe try something else." Hey, better the fabric than your skin!

Oh, and if you need some new cushions to fill them with, why not add these No. 1 bestselling Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows to your cart while you're at it?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

