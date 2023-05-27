This #1 bestselling satin pillowcase has nearly 200,000 perfect reviews on Amazon — now on sale for $9 this Memorial Day

With so much of our lives spent in bed, having great bedding is a must. So imagine our delight when we found a set of pillowcases that will not only make your bedroom look and feel more luxurious, but also provide beauty benefits (you'll find out how in a second). Even better, a pair of Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, a No.1 bestseller on Amazon, is only $9 this Memorial Day Weekend. So hurry up and start snoozing!

Bedsure Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $9 $12 Save $3 with coupon Nearly 200,000 Amazon shoppers have made these soft and silky satin pillowcases a No.1 bestseller. Save $3 with coupon $9 at Amazon

Aside from being super soft and silky smooth, these satin pillowcases don't pull at your skin or hair like most cotton cases do. That, in turn, helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles from occurring, and even helps reduce hair breaking and frizzing while you're sleeping. The ultra-smooth bedding boasts an envelope-closure design, so your pillows won’t pop out throughout the night, even if you move around a lot in your sleep.

Perhaps best of all, the pillowcases are machine-washable, making them super easy to clean. They come in four sizes, ranging from standard to king. Even better, they come in 27 stylish colors, so it'll be a breeze to find an option (or two) that fits your bedroom’s aesthetic.

Who wants to emerge from dreamland to find a nightmare atop their head? Say good-night to that problem for good. (Photo: Amazon)

No wonder a whopping 201,000+ shoppers have given the pillowcases their seal of approval with one saying they give you “sweet dreams on a budget.” They added, “OMG, what a great find…The fabric is silky smooth and soft. You can't beat the price, and the quality is excellent.”

“Love these,” said another. “I never thought a pillowcase could make a difference, but my skin and hair look so much better in the morning.”

A third agreed writing: “My hair has been so much better since I started using these. I wake up and my hair is smooth, knot-free and not greasy at all. My hair used to look like a rat's nest when I woke up when I slept in cotton, but now my hair looks and feels so much better that today I didn't even have to brush it! I was going to buy silk until I found out that they kill the silkworms to make it, so I chose these satin cases instead and I'm so happy I did.”

“No bedhead or wrinkles with this satin pillowcase,” raved a fourth. “This satin pillowcase keeps my hair from being a mess in the morning and prevents wrinkling and facial lines. Cotton pillows always left marks and lines on my face, and this satin pillowcase eliminates all that. Inexpensive satin pillowcase outperforms 400-count cotton pillowcases at a fraction of the cost.”

Right now, you can score a set of the queen-sized pillowcases for as little as $6 (depending on which color you choose). This is one beauty deal you don’t want to sleep on!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

