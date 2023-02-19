Kelly Ripa’s secret to frizz-free hair is on sale for just $8 this Presidents' Day

We could all use a bit more beauty sleep — and we have an $8 solution. Actually, we got the idea from someone who knows about looking refreshed in the morning: Kelly Ripa. The co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan counts on silk pillowcases to keep her tresses smooth for the camera. Unfortunately, they can be a bit pricey — as much as $89 each. However, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Bedsure satin pillowcases, always tres affordable, are now on sale for Presidents' Day in select colors.

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, 2-Pack $8 $10 Save $2 Made with polyester, these satin pillowcases can protect your hair from breakage while you're sleeping. Shoppers report that they help keep your face moisturized because they don't absorb your skin's natural oils. $8 at Amazon

Silk and satin pillowcases are a beauty secret celebs like Kristen Bell and Victoria Beckham swear by. Unlike cotton varieties, silk and satin pillowcases don't absorb moisture from your face while you sleep — that means all your expensive anti-aging night creams stay on your face to do their jobs instead of ending up on — even in — your pillow.

Jack the Ripa: Make Kelly's morning-fresh look yours with a pair of satin pillowcases. (Photo: Getty)

Silk and satin pillowcases are gentle on your hair, too — there's no friction when you toss and turn (cotton can leave you in tangles). That's exactly why Ripa started using them. In 2015, she did a Facebook video on set with Jon Hamm explaining what they do for her.

"I sleep on a silk pillowcase because when I first cut my hair, I'd wake up in the morning with crazy bedhead all over the place," she told Hamm. "My hair stylist said, 'You gotta get a silk pillowcase because it will keep your hair under control and your face won't wrinkle.'"

These have an envelope closure to help your pillows stay put while you sleep. The easy-on, easy-off design lets you quickly toss the pillowcases in the wash when needed. They're both soft and durable — even more than silk ones, which usually need professional care.

Available in four sizes and a massive range of colors — from classic silver grey and beige to bold coral and dark green.

More than 195,000 (!!) Amazon shoppers are already devotees, with many gushing about how their hair and face look in the morning.

Hair

"PREVENTS HAIR LOSS!!!!" writes an overjoyed reviewer. "Been having massive hair loss when I shampoo (~50 hairs daily). Thought I was gonna go bald by the time I hit menopause. Got this after reading about how normal pillowcases tug at the hair when you sleep and gave it a shot. HOLY CRAP. I coupled this with DHT-blocking shampoo and I maybe lose three hairs when I shampoo now!!! Baby hairs growing everywhere since using this combo for three months."

Other reviewers say they keep their fine hair tangle-free. "I have fine hair, and I always wake up with my hair in knots, literally! These pillowcases have completely solved that problem!" said one shopper. "Wish I would have discovered them years ago. I can brush my hair in the morning; it's not full of electricity and knots. Will definitely buy it again!"

"They work!" says one of the many customers who say they solve their frizzy hair problems. "Greatest thing since sliced bread! I have very long gray hair, and it was drying out and frizzing. Couldn’t figure out why. Tried a gazillion hair washes and treatments to no avail. These pillowcases are miraculous! My hair is getting softer, doesn’t break and my facial skin is getting smoother!!!"

The beauty tool you can sleep on. (Photo: Amazon)

Face

"One thing I found that I wasn't expecting with this pillowcase is I have less face 'indents' from sleeping on it," wrote another rave reviewer. "My regular cotton pillowcases left me with creases on my face if I slept on a wrinkle on the pillowcase, and I don't have this issue with these pillowcases. My hair seems a little less wild in the mornings using this material for my pillowcase as opposed to cotton."

“The first morning after sleeping on my new satin pillowcases, I looked in the mirror and wondered why I looked so well rested,” a happy shopper shared. “The wrinkles in my face, particularly the ones around my mouth, are not nearly as pronounced upon waking.”

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, 2-Pack $8 $10 Save $2 Made with polyester, these satin pillowcases can protect your hair from breakage while you're sleeping. Shoppers report that they help keep your face moisturized because they don't absorb your skin's natural oils. $8 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $91 $420 Save $329 See at Amazon

Black+Decker dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $49 $60 Save $11 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $138 $230 Save $92 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Dash Mini Waffle Maker $20 See at Amazon

Instant Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer Oven $55 $80 Save $25 See at Amazon

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 2-Piece Cookware Set $30 $61 Save $31 See at Amazon

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Auto

FBB Phone Mount for Car $19 $40 Save $21 See at Amazon

Seaaes 51-inch Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Squeegee $13 $36 Save $23 See at Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Bedding and home

Himoon Bed Pillows $21 $25 Save $4 See at Amazon

Sidney Sleep Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief $45 $80 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (Queen Pack of 2) $26 $65 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad (Queen) $18 $24 Save $6 See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (2 pack) $36 $50 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins $18 $31 Save $13 See at Amazon