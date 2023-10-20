This No. 1 bestselling heated blanket is down to just $38 on Amazon
What is it?
We are headed toward the coldest time of the year! One of the best remedies for cold and gloomy nights is snuggling up with a warm blanket. While any old throw will keep you warm, heated blankets are a must-have for those truly bone-chilling days or when you can't be bothered to put on another layer of clothing. And right now you can get the No. 1 bestselling Bedsure electric throw blanket on sale for just $38.
Snuggle up this winter with this cozy electric blanket that has six heating levels and four timer settings.
Why is it a good deal?
Electric blankets can get pretty pricey. Seeing one for over $100 is common, but the Bedsure electric throw blanket is less than $50 — that also happens to be the lowest price we've seen for it all year.
Why do I need this?
The ultra-warm blanket features a ribbed texture and luxe fleece material that is soft enough that it's great without the heating but even cozier with it! The throw measures 50 by 60 inches, so it's big enough to swaddle two people. It comes with an LED controller that lets you choose your heating preferences and there are six heat levels and four timer settings to choose from. And it comes with an auto shut-off feature, so you never have to worry about falling asleep with it on.
What reviewers say
“This blanket is AMAZING!” raved a happy wife. “When my husband purchased this blanket for me as a Christmas gift (because my feet are ALWAYS cold) I literally fell in love with the quickness that it warms up, the softness of it, and the degrees of warmth plus the timer limits! He loved it so much I turned around and bought this one for him! Thanks for helping keep this old married couple stay warm this winter!”
“As someone who can't decide if she's hot or cold, this throw was the ideal purchase,” said another. “I wear summer pajamas in the winter. Sometimes they are too light, and I would end up changing into winter pajamas in the middle of the night. The top is furry, and the underside feels like suede (but it's not). I use this under my normal winter blanket. My husband is disappointed because he misses the fashion show in the middle of the night.”
While a third raved: “Bought this blanket as a gift for my girlfriend. The blanket is very very soft and warm even without the heat function! When the blanket is turned on, it takes a minute or two to warm up, but once it’s on it stays warm for however long the timer is set. My girlfriend uses it every day for several hours and hasn’t had a single issue with it.”
Another shopper raved: "You don’t feel the wires/heating elements like the other/ less expensive ones." But added, "I do wish the electric cord from the outlet to control was a bit longer."
Add one to your cart now before the weather takes a nosedive.
If you forget to set the timer, it also has an auto-shutoff for safety.
