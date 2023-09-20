Bedroom bookshelf ideas – 9 stylish bookshelves for bedside reads

Finding space for favorite books and latest reads can be a challenge. But bedroom bookshelf ideas are ideal for anyone who likes to end the day with a spot of night-time reading. Rather than cluttering up the floor with books or crowding out bedside tables, they can bring order and a calm appeal to a space – a must in a bedroom.

Unless an exceptionally-avid reader, your bedroom isn’t likely to need as much space for books as other areas of the home, such as a living room or library area, so bookshelves don’t need to be too extensive. But lack of space can be a problem in many bedrooms, so space-saving bedroom bookshelf ideas that are neat and discreet is key.

BY LISA FAZZANI