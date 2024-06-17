New Bedford's Emma Gendreau to focus on special education advocacy as Miss Massachusetts

Aspiring Miss Massachusetts winner Emma Gendreau wears her heart on her sleeve when it comes to her family.

There are 25 contestants vying to be the 84th Miss Massachusetts.

The preliminary round of the 2024 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition will be held at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester on Friday, June 21, followed by the finals on Saturday, June 22. The preliminary round and the final round will both start at 7 p.m.

The reigning Miss New Bedford 2024, Gendreau, 20, is a 2022 graduate of New Bedford High School and soon to be a junior at Bridgewater State University majoring in severe disabilities and political science.

Gendreau is the daughter of John and Sue Gendreau of New Bedford.

On the importance of family

Her portion of the competition focusing on a Community Service Initiative, a topic that holds importance to the community or to the nation as a whole, is one she often speaks out about.

“For my year I have focused on special education advocacy,” she said. “My Community Service Initiative is entitled 'Navigating Special Education: A Family’s Journey.'"

For Gendreau, it’s personal.

“It’s all about educating parents and caregivers on the IEP (individual education plan) process,” she said. “I do this because I have a twin sister with a cognitive disability, so going through the special education system and understanding the IEP was very difficult for my parents."

“Having that experience and knowing what it’s like for families who go through that, all my parents wanted was there to just be somebody to give them just a little bit more information, somebody they could ask those questions to, so as Miss New Bedford I want to be that person, and that is what I’ve strived to do this year is educate our parents and caregivers on the IEP process and special education.”

Emma Gendreau of New Bedford will compete for the title of Miss Massachusetts 2024 June 21 and 22 in Worcester.

She plans to pursue a career as a special education attorney.

For the talent portion, hers will be a spoken word titled “Good Test Takers.”

“It’s all about my twin sister’s journey through special education and the challenges our family faced,” she said. “It’s my way to have the opportunity to share my family’s story and share awareness about the confusion that goes on in special education.”

“My goal was to show parents and caregivers that it’s not only their family, it’s not only their child that is going through these difficulties,” she said.

Her competitive history

Gendreau first competed in the Miss New Bedford program when she was 13 and served as Miss New Bedford Teen. Before that she was in the Miss New Bedford Princess Program, a mentorship program for young girls. This year she started competing in the Miss category.

She was crowned Miss New Bedford in October and will hold the title of Miss New Bedford for the year, barring a win June 22, before sadly giving it up. Within this year of service, she will compete for the state title.

“Of course, the goal is always to be Miss Massachusetts, but I am so thankful to be Miss New Bedford,” she said. “It has been a dream of mine since I was young.”

There will be a private interview with a panel of judges before the competition, and on the competition days there will be an on-stage question portion, fitness competition, talent competition and an evening wear competition.

You can vote for People’s Choice

The field of 25 candidates will be narrowed to a Top 10 plus the People’s Choice contestants. Supporters help select the People’s Choice position by voting online.

Each vote is $1 and counts as one vote. Online voting is live now and will end at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21. For more details visit www.missmass.org and click on the online voting link.

The next Miss Massachusetts will earn a $15,000 scholarship and will compete at the 103rd Annual Miss America competition in early 2025.

