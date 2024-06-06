Beckley Pride Birthday Bash is back, providing a safe place during Pride Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley Pride is back, just in time for Pride Month.

June 8th will be its 5th Annual Birthday Bash, something President Christina Baisden said she couldn’t dream of 5 years ago.

She said when the event first started, many people didn’t think the event would go beyond its first year.

But now, 5 years in, attendance is up to 4000 people, and Baisden said it’s been a success in Beckley.

“People don’t think that Beckley is as progressive as it actually is. Because there’s a lot of influences outside of Beckley. But the people who actually live here are very forward thinking” Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride

Here in the United States, events such as this couldn’t come at a better time.

Recent data from the FBI shows increases in hate crimes against LGBTQ members in recent years.

Baisden said this event is meant to provide a safe place for people to express themselves.

“A lot of us didn’t grow up in accepting households with parents, grandparents, and in general. It truly is a safe space for people to come out and be themselves and not be accidently outed” Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride

With another 4,000 people expected this weekend, Beckley Pride is trying to make it an event worth remembering.

This year they’ll have a new sensory tunnel for wheelchair and special need participants.

Baisden calls on the next city administration to help branch the event out further in the city of Beckley.

“I don’t get paid for this work, this is truly a work of art for our community so a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. We’ve been here and just not had the community that we needed so I’m glad to be a part of it and glad to be able to provide it” Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride

The 5th Annual Birthday Bash will take place this Saturday, June 8th. The event lasts from 12-4 in the afternoon.

