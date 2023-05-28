Don't sleep on it! Amazon's top-selling gel pillows are $25 each with Yahoo's exclusive code

Having the right pillow is crucial to help make sure you wake up without a kink in your neck. But, if your sleep is anything but comfortable, it's time to treat yourself to a new head cushion. Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — gel pillows with a cult-like following — are as low as just $25 each right now when you apply Yahoo's exclusive code: 20YahooSleep. This is one Memorial Day sale you don't want to hit "snooze" on, so add them to your cart before this offer ends on May 29. Happy shopping (and sleeping)!

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Queen-Size Cooling Gel Pillow, Set of 2 $49 $61 Save $12 with code These pillows are made from 100% cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Save $12 with code Copied! Code: 20YahooSleep $49 at Amazon

Most of us replace our bedding regularly. We even invest in a nice new mattress or mattress cover on occasion. But pillows, they tend to hang around. And that's a problem. Pillows lose their shape over time, which can put you at an increased risk for neck pain. Sometimes you wake up in acute pain; other times it happens so gradually that you don't notice it until it's a problem. Not only that, pillows can harbor icky dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested.

Comfort meets support

Move around at night? The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!

Trade up your pillow and improve your sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

Sore no more

An army of fans has given this pillow over 153,600 five-star ratings, and many users praise it for eliminating their neck pain.

"I ordered two king and two queen pillows [for] me, my wife and my teenage son," shared one five-star reviewer. "We all absolutely love these pillows; my neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100% (we have had them for six months) ... Comfort is important at this stage in our lives and these pillows provide it!"

Pleases finicky sleepers

Another wrote: "My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product. The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy. At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position."

A self-described "pillow snob" calls this set "perfection," adding, "they are cool, and in South Florida that is important, since it's hot as heck most of the time."

Our take: Good sleep is essential. This pillow promises to help you get some. So what are you waiting for?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these pillows, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

