'Neck pain is gone': Amazon's bestselling gel pillows are only $18 a pop right now

What if we told you there was a deal on better sleep? Well, there is! Amazon's got the luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows on super sale right now. You can get two in queen size for $35 with a 30% off on-page coupon (were $50). That works out to around just $18 each!

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — Queen Size, Set of 2 $35 $50 Save $15 with 30% off coupon An army of fans has given these pillows over 148,000 five-star ratings, making them Amazon's top-selling pillow. Made from 100% down alternative and gel-filled fiber, they're soft to the touch but firm enough to provide support. $35 at Amazon

Doctors say that high-quality sleep is crucial to overall wellness, and that starts with a comfortable bedding setup. But when was the last time you replaced your pillows? If you have to think about this for more than a minute, it's been too long. Pillows lose their shape over time. That can make it tough to nod off at night and put you at an increased risk for neck pain the next day. Not only that, pillows can harbor dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested. A small investment in top-notch pillows can have a big impact on your overall health. And this deal on Beckham Hotel pillows will up your pillow game.

Comfort meets support

These pillows are made from 100% down alternative and gel-filled fiber, making them soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Are you an active sleeper who moves around a lot at night? These pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunching and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable fabric makes them perfect in all temperatures. You'll love them in spring, summer, fall and winter.

If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll hold their shape. That's right — these beauties are machine-washable!

Snap up these hotel-quality pillows while they're on sale, and sleep like a baby forevermore. (Photo: Amazon)

Sore no more

An army of fans has given these pillows over 148,000 five-star ratings, making them No. 1 Amazon bestsellers. Many shoppers credit them with eliminating neck pain. Said one: "I have had a difficult time sleeping, and when I would sleep, I'd wake up with a stiff neck. FINALLY! Pillows that are comfortable and supportive. I sleep through the night, and no more stiff necks. I definitely recommend these pillows."

Pleases finicky sleepers

Another shopper wrote: "I cannot believe how comfortable this pillow is. What a change for me. I slept the whole night through. Slept like a baby. This pillow does not bind up like some other pillows and is so fricking comfortable. I have been looking for a pillow like this for a long time."

The bottom line: Good sleep is essential. These pillows promise to help you get some. Catch this sale before it's gone, and see what a difference some gel makes!

