Still on sale! 'Neck pain is gone': Amazon's top-selling gel pillows start at $27 for two with this exclusive code
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Most of us replace our bedding regularly. We even invest in a nice new mattress or mattress cover on occasion. But pillows, they tend to hang around. And that's a problem.
Pillows lose their shape over time, which can put you at an increased risk for neck pain. Sometimes you wake up in acute pain; other times it happens so gradually that you don't notice it until it's a problem.
Not only that, pillows can harbor icky dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested.
Luckily, now is a great time to up your pillow game: Amazon's got the luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set of 2 on sale for just $27 for queen (was $45) and $38 for king (was $48). Just click the on-page coupon box for 10 percent off and use code 10YAHOOBC (for queen) and 10YAHOOBC (for king) — that's exclusive for Yahoo readers — to get an extra 10 percent off!
$27 for queen set (was $44); $38 for king set (was $48)
Comfort meets support
These pillows are made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.
They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!
Sore no more
An army of fans has given this pillow more than 102,000 five-star reviews, turning it into an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. Many users praise it for eliminating their neck pain.
"I ordered two king and two queen pillows [for] me, my wife and my teenage son," shared one five-star reviewer. "We all absolutely love these pillows; my neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100 percent ( we have had them for 6 months).... Comfort is important at this stage in our lives, and these pillows provide it!"
Pleases finicky sleepers
Another wrote: "My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product. The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy. At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position."
A self-described "pillow snob" calls this set "perfection," adding, "they are cool, and in South Florida that is important, since it's hot as heck most of the time."
Our take: Good sleep is essential. This pillow promises to help you get some. So what are you waiting for?
$27 for queen set (was $44); $38 for king set (was $48)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
