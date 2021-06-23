Still on sale! Amazon's bestselling gel pillows—which reviewers swear fights neck pain— are just $32 for two

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Trade up your pillow and improve your sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

Most of us replace our bedding regularly. We even invest in a nice new mattress or mattress cover on occasion. But pillows, they tend to hang around. And that's a problem.

Pillows lose their shape over time, which can put you at an increased risk for neck pain. Sometimes you wake up in acute pain; other times it happens so gradually that you don't notice it until it's a problem.

Not only that, pillows can harbor icky dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested.

Luckily, now is a great time to up your pillow game: Amazon's got the luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillow Set on sale for just $32 (was $40). That's $16 a pop! Worth noting: Amazon dropped the price of these top-rated pillows for Prime Day, and then extended the sale another 24 hours. That's it, though: After today, you'll be back to paying full price.

Shop it: Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set of 2 (queen), $32 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com

Don't sleep on this deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfort meets support

These pillows are made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!

Sore no more

An army of fans has given this pillow over 76,000 five-star reviews, turning it into an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. Many users praise it for eliminating their neck pain.

"I ordered two king and two queen pillows [for] me, my wife and my teenage son," shared one five-star reviewer. "We all absolutely love these pillows; my neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100 percent ( we have had them for 6 months). ... Comfort is important at this stage in our lives and these pillows provide it!"

Pleases finicky sleepers

Another wrote: "My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product. The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy. At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position."

A self-described "pillow snob" calls this set "perfection," adding, "they are cool, and in South Florida that is important, since it's hot as heck most of the time."

Our take: Good sleep is essential. This pillow promises to help you get some. So what are you waiting for?

Shop it: Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set of 2 (queen), $32 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

