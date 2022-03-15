'Perfection': The most popular gel pillows at Amazon are now $13.50 a pop, today only
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Did you sleep in a bit this weekend? How's that old pillow treating you?
Most of us replace our bedding regularly. We even invest in a nice new mattress or mattress cover on occasion. But pillows, they tend to hang around. And that's a problem.
Pillows lose their shape over time, which can put you at an increased risk for neck pain. Sometimes you wake up in acute pain; other times it happens so gradually that you don't notice it until it's a problem.
Not only that, pillows can harbor icky dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested.
Luckily, now is a great time to up your pillow game: Amazon's got the luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillow Set on sale for just $27 (was $50). That's $13.50 a pop!
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Comfort meets support
These pillows are made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.
They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!
Sore no more
An army of fans has given this pillow over 105,000 five-star reviews, turning it into an Amazon No. 1 bestselling bed pillow. Many users praise it for eliminating their neck pain.
"I ordered two king and two queen pillows [for] me, my wife and my teenage son," shared one five-star reviewer. "We all absolutely love these pillows; my neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100 percent ( we have had them for 6 months). ... Comfort is important at this stage in our lives and these pillows provide it!"
Pleases finicky sleepers
Another wrote: "My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product. The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy. At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position."
A self-described "pillow snob" calls this set "perfection," adding, "they are cool, and in South Florida that is important, since it's hot as heck most of the time."
Our take: Good sleep is essential. This pillow promises to help you get some. So what are you waiting for?
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,093 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,747 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,700 (was $2,700), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $239 (was $280), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $228.50 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Arcade 1UP PAC-Man 12-in-1 Legacy Edition, $380 (was $542), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $15 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $85.50 (was $150), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $180 with on-page coupon (was $280), amazon.com
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, $310 with on-page coupon (was $430), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $168 (was $210), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $30 (was $65), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $45 (was $90), amazon.com
47 Pairs Fashion Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $37 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Stackable Fridge Organizer Set of 6, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $15), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $10 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Size Sheet Set, $49 with on-page coupon (was $105), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Lush Décor Ravello Shabby Chic Style Pintuck White 5-piece King Comforter Set, $122 (was $320), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $25 (was $37), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count Pack of 10, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Cossac Fitness Journal & Workout Planner, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bottle Bash Standard Outdoor Game Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com