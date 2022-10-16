We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Last chance! Amazon slashed the price on these fan-fave gel pillows to just $27 for two

Korin Miller
·3 min read

There are any number of things that can prevent you from getting a sound, unbroken night's sleep — noisy neighbors, restless kids, life's worries — but your pillow shouldn't be one of them. Having the right one is crucial to helping make sure you stay asleep all night and wake up without a kink in your neck. But, if your sleep is anything but comfortable, it's time to treat yourself to a new pillow. Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, gel wonders with a cult-like following, are just $13.50 each (with on-page coupon).

Most of us replace our bedding regularly. We even invest in a nice new mattress or mattress cover on occasion. But pillows, they tend to hang around. And that's a problem. Pillows lose their shape over time, which can put you at an increased risk for neck pain. Sometimes you wake up in acute pain; other times it happens so gradually that you don't notice it until it's a problem. Not only that, pillows can harbor icky dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested.

Comfort meets support

Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!

Buy these! Use these! But probably best not to sleep on them in this arrangement. (Photo: Amazon)
Trade up your pillow and improve your sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

Sore no more

An army of fans has given this pillow over 110,000 five-star reviews, turning it into an Amazon No. 1 bestselling bed pillow. Many users praise it for eliminating their neck pain.

"I ordered two king and two queen pillows [for] me, my wife and my teenage son," shared one five-star reviewer. "We all absolutely love these pillows; my neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100 percent ( we have had them for 6 months). ... Comfort is important at this stage in our lives and these pillows provide it!"

Pleases finicky sleepers

Another wrote: "My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product. The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy. At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position."

A self-described "pillow snob" calls this set "perfection," adding, "they are cool, and in South Florida that is important, since it's hot as heck most of the time."

Our take: Good sleep is essential. This pillow promises to help you get some. So what are you waiting for?

