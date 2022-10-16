Last chance! Amazon slashed the price on these fan-fave gel pillows to just $27 for two

There are any number of things that can prevent you from getting a sound, unbroken night's sleep — noisy neighbors, restless kids, life's worries — but your pillow shouldn't be one of them. Having the right one is crucial to helping make sure you stay asleep all night and wake up without a kink in your neck. But, if your sleep is anything but comfortable, it's time to treat yourself to a new pillow. Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, gel wonders with a cult-like following, are just $13.50 each (with on-page coupon).

Beckham Hotel Collection Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows $27 $50 Save $23 These pillows are made from 100% cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Plus, the combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton helps regulate your temperature. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $27 at Amazon

Most of us replace our bedding regularly. We even invest in a nice new mattress or mattress cover on occasion. But pillows, they tend to hang around. And that's a problem. Pillows lose their shape over time, which can put you at an increased risk for neck pain. Sometimes you wake up in acute pain; other times it happens so gradually that you don't notice it until it's a problem. Not only that, pillows can harbor icky dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested.

Comfort meets support

Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time. If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll come out clean and holding their shape. That's right — they're machine-washable!

Trade up your pillow and improve your sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

Sore no more

An army of fans has given this pillow over 110,000 five-star reviews, turning it into an Amazon No. 1 bestselling bed pillow. Many users praise it for eliminating their neck pain.

"I ordered two king and two queen pillows [for] me, my wife and my teenage son," shared one five-star reviewer. "We all absolutely love these pillows; my neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100 percent ( we have had them for 6 months). ... Comfort is important at this stage in our lives and these pillows provide it!"

Pleases finicky sleepers

Another wrote: "My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product. The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy. At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position."

A self-described "pillow snob" calls this set "perfection," adding, "they are cool, and in South Florida that is important, since it's hot as heck most of the time."

Our take: Good sleep is essential. This pillow promises to help you get some. So what are you waiting for?

