‘Neck pain is gone’: Amazon’s bestselling gel pillows are only 20 bucks apiece — today only

Doctors say high-quality sleep is crucial to overall wellness, and that starts with a comfortable bed. But when was the last time you replaced your pillows? If you have to think about it for more than a minute, it's been too long. Right now, Amazon's luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are on sale for Presidents' Day — which shall henceforth be known as New Pillow Day. Get two queen size pillows for $40 (down from $46). So, just $20 apiece for fresh, new, high-quality pillows that will require no fluffing, will hold their shape in the wash, and will improve your sleep immeasurably? Yup, you read that right.

Need more convincing? Pillows lose their shape over time. That can make it tough to nod off at night and puts you at an increased risk for neck pain the next day. Not only that; pillows harbor dust mites, jacking up your chances of waking up congested. A small investment in top-notch pillows can have a big impact on your overall health. And this deal on Beckham Hotel pillows will up your pillow game.

Comfort meets support

These pillows are made from 100% down alternative and gel-filled fiber, making them soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Are you an active sleeper who moves around a lot at night? No-shift construction minimizes bunching and distortion in these pillows. The combo of cooling gel and breathable fabric makes them perfect in all temperatures. You'll love them in spring, summer, fall and winter.

If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll hold their shape. That's right — these beauties are machine-washable!

Snap up these hotel-quality pillows while they're on sale, and sleep like a baby. (Photo: Amazon)

Sore no more

These pillows have garnered more than 149,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, making them the No. 1 bestselling pillow on Amazon. Many shoppers credit them with relieving neck pain. Said one: "I have had a difficult time sleeping, and when I would sleep, I'd wake up with a stiff neck. FINALLY! Pillows that are comfortable and supportive. I sleep through the night, and no more stiff necks. I definitely recommend these pillows."

Pleases finicky sleepers

Another shopper wrote: "I swear, these pillows were made of heaven and pixie dust — firm but soft. I've also noticed I sleep much better throughout the night — I'm usually up by 8:30 on the weekends, but the first night I slept with this, I was dead to the world until 10am! I thought the clock was wrong, for sure, but no; it's just a really good pillow."

The bottom line: Good sleep is essential. Beckham Hotel pillows promise to help you get some. Catch this sale before it's gone, and see what a difference some gel makes!

You'll get free shipping on these pillows, but if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll also get speedy delivery and so much more. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

