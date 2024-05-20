Beaver County school district using popular toy as therapy for elementary students

The bricks of a school build the walls of education, but it’s the bricks of learning inside that are building the minds within.

“They have no idea it’s therapy and that’s the best part of it. Because it can really help each individual child and we are seeing that,” said Emily Sanders, the Beaver Area School District Assistant Superintendent.

It’s as simple as incorporating LEGOS into a Dutch Ridge Elementary School classroom.

“You can socialize with other people, you can get your mind off things if you are having a bad day or something,” said 4th grader Leena Haaf.

The Brick-by-Brick program comes from CMU’s Center for Transformational Play and Matt’s Makerspace. It focuses on supporting students social emotional wellbeing, leadership and communication skills.

“Post-pandemic has shined a light on kids and the lack of social skills they lost just not having those interactions at school or on the playground, this is something we are seeing and in adults too,” Sanders said.

While the Beaver Area School District piloted the program this year along with Mt. Lebanon, other school districts are rapidly opening their Brick Clubs too — as the student success is evident.

“I’ve learned more teamwork, working on my social skills, working together and making new friends,” said 4th grader Ileana Berardelli.

So far about 80 students have gone through the session-based therapy program this year, with the hope of doubling it next year. The district will also expand it on a smaller scale to the K-2 School and Middle School as leaders see the bricks paving the way for innovation.

“Maybe I want to be an engineer after this because engineers team build but with scientists,” said 4th grader Harper Kaufman.

