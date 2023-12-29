Beauty Trends That Will Rule 2024, According to the Experts

Let's face it: Who doesn't love being ahead of the curve, especially when it comes to beauty? Over the past few years, thanks in part to our newfound love of multi-step skincare routines, trends in beauty have rapidly evolved.

From emerging brands growing in virality to an increase in "tweakments" among Gen Z, it seems that 2024 is set to level up in beauty, skincare and haircare. If you're looking to get the scoop on the beauty trends that are poised to shape 2024 -- far away from tiny mic forecasters on TikTok -- then we've got you covered.

Below we speak to Olivia Houghton, Deputy Creative Foresight Editor at The Future Laboratory and Kelly Saynor, Clinical Director and Founder of Medica Forte, to get the real 411 on beauty in 2024.

What can we expect from the Haircare space?

"As beauty becomes synonymous with wellness, consumers' appetite for products that can address the root cause of their problems is growing," explains Houghton. As a result, 2024 is going to mark the "Skin-ification" of haircare, "Where people are happy to adopt multi-step, multi-product routines – further aligning this sector with the skincare arena."

Things are also looking up for the "It-girl," as next year will be all about individualized and inclusive solutions to haircare."Brands have realized that consumers don't just want a dedicated hair tool. They want their individual needs and concerns addressed ahead of styling, including scalp care." says Houghton. One brand in the driving seat of 2024's Skin-ification of Haircare is Carra, explains the analyst. "It's an AI-driven haircare personalization platform that analyzes individual Black hair data to provide tailored product recommendations and routines." This process is accomplished through a short diagnostic test followed by a video appointment assessment, which results in bespoke advice and tips from experts; it's the service people with afros deserve.

Now, let's talk money. The haircare sector is expected to show a 6% CAGR over the next five years, which would drive total retail sales to approximately $120 billion USD, according to The Business of Fashion. More profit will also equate to more innovations such as DevaCurl's first dry shampoo for curly hair (we'll take 12 please).

Which skincare ingredients are going to be big?

According to Saynor, 2024 is going to be all about reinterpreting retinol. "Glutathione is becoming the next big ingredient for 2024. It's an antioxidant and possesses all of the skin benefits of a retinol, without the side effects." For fans of Topicals, you'll likely know glutathione for it's part in scenting Faded. The skincare expert says although the ingredient is new, that the benefits are starting to be understood, "It is the ultimate antioxidant, penetrating deep into the cellular level of the skin and as prevention is always better than cure when it comes to skin ailments. We'll definitely see more of it this year."

What can we expect from Beauty Tech?

AI is coming for its beauty crown in 2024, thanks to our aforementioned obsession with personalization at a level previously unseen. Houghton explains that currently, "43% of consumers would rather shade-match their beauty products using online AI tools than shop in-store," -- think Giorgio Armani Beauty's AI-powered skin scanner or IL Makiage's handy foundation quiz. Even La Roche-Posay has jump in on the action with Spotscan, a diagnostic tool, specifically designed to study acne and give tailored recommendations. "These innovations show that beauty brands are no longer just dipping their toes into beauty tech but are eager to find sophisticated solutions to consumers' problems." Houghton tells us.

Post Kylie Jenner Lip gate, are we going to see a decrease in demand for injectables?

Yes and no, says Houghton. "Filtered beauty is one of our big trends to watch for 2024. Even though Gen Z are best known for championing inclusivity and unapologetic body acceptance, they are far from immune to oppressive beauty ideals, especially as new narratives around beauty are being shaped by the TikTokification of this sector. From glass skin and vampire skin to jelly and doughnut glow-ups, a new ideal of beauty is proliferating all that hinges on a digitally influenced perfection; one that is difficult to achieve naturally."

However, don't panic, this won't equate to buccal fat removal drive-throughs. The Future Laboratory analyst says, instead, 2024 will mark the rise of "Minimally invasive 'tweakments' and other surgical treatments, with 75% of facial plastic surgeons reporting an increase in the number of patients under 30 requesting cosmetic surgery or injectables in 2022." Online over-sharers or Vlog lovers unite, because "Gen Z are set to approaching these treatments with their distinct propensity for authenticity and transparency and are discussing their procedures online, even showcasing recovery times on social media," explains Houghton.

Will the current social landscape have any effects on our beauty habits?

Aging is cool, health is in and gendered understanding of aesthetic treatments is a thing of the past. Saynor explains these pivots have "Led to increased demand from emerging consumer groups such as men and millennials." She continues, "The cost-of-living crisis, however, has also meant that many people are seeking out effective skin solutions and are planning for long term results, as opposed to one-off tweakments."

Beauty lovers with needle aversion, rejoice! because according to Saynor, "More people will enquire about topical skincare and chemical peels, due to the them becoming more educated in skincare and aesthetics. This [will be] coupled with access and availability of services in aesthetic clinic chains and Medi-spas in department stores." Essentially, skin solutions are going to be everywhere in 2024, for everybody and every body.