Get your beauty routine ready for a new season with savings from Amazon’s Prime Day-like Big Spring Sale

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale skin care deals

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water





This classic micellar water makes taking off your makeup at night when you’re exhausted a one-swipe process.



From $10 at Amazon



Meaningful Beauty Ultra Lifting and Filling Treatment





Cindy Crawford’s beauty line is mega marked down right now, including this top-rated serum that hydrates and plumps for a nonsurgical rejuvenation.



$59 at Amazon

Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Cream





Swap out that heavy winter moisturizer for this light but effective jelly version. It has niacinamide for brightening, plus glycerin and a sugar beet derivative for hydration.



$21 at Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion





Before there were acne patches, there was this miracle in a bottle — and it still holds up. Don’t shake it — just dip a cotton swap in, swirl it around the bottom and dot the pink results over your spot for overnight results. (And it lasts: I’ve had mine for five years now, and it’s still going strong.)



$15 at Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Line-Smoothing Night Serum Capsules





I love capsules for travel, and this 80-count set from RoC is here for home or away. Just pop one open at night for the perfect amount of advanced retinol.



$46 at Amazon

Elemis Clarifying Clay Wash





Clay is fantastic for getting the gunk out of pores, and this cleanser keeps that maintenance much more manageable than sitting down with a face mask.



$44 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale body care deals

Proactiv Acne Body Wash





Banish backne, buttne and everywhere-else-but-your-face-ne with this Proactiv body wash, which helps control zits and soothe skin too.



$27 at Amazon

Calvin Klein CK One Unisex Deodorant





Fancy deos are having a moment, and what better way to embrace this summer of the ’90s and Y2K than with this throwback scent?



$17 at Amazon

Elemis Musclease Active Body Oil





If you’ve been hitting the gym lately — or just get tired and achy from a day of being on your feet — this top-rated Elemis body oil helps alleviate soreness (and a little goes a long, long way).



$61 at Amazon

Clean Reserve Sueded Oud Eau de Parfum





If you’re going to take a chance on a new scent, do it on one with a 4.8-star rating. This clean fragrance is all about sexy, inviting woody musks.



$94 at Amazon

Dove Men +Care Whole Body Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Stick





Summer brings with it a lot of sweat, and this whole-body deodorant is here to take care of everything from your pits to your bits — and it’ll help with chafing, too.



$10 at Amazon

OPI Nail Polish Matte Top Coat





This top coat essentially doubles your nail polish collection, thanks to the matte finish that gives colors a totally different look.



$10 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty tool and device deals

The Original MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set





Just add water to wipe away the day’s makeup with these semi-magical cloths. There’s one for each day of the week so you don’t have to reuse and, thus, touch your face with accumulated bacteria.



$21 at Amazon

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device





As someone who was raised on scrubbing my skin with a washcloth (don’t!), I originally thought facial cleansing devices were gimmicks. Not so. I actually look forward to washing my face with this: It leaves my skin with noticeably more glow, perhaps partly thanks to its little vibrating silicone nubs that help product get deeper into my pores.



$69 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step 2.0 Plus Round Brush Dryer and Hair Styler





This more-than-half-off hair dryer and air brush gives you smooth, straight hair in just one step — perfect for manic mornings. Plus, it’s a variation on our pick for best budget hair dryer.



$34 at Amazon

T3 Micro T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer With IonAir Technology





A compact dryer that delivers all the power of a full-size one? Yes please. Eliminate the need for a travel dryer — and get the fast dry of a regular hair dryer — with this genius T3.



$100 at Amazon

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer





Hot Tools make great hair products at not-designer prices, and this $40 hair dryer gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck, thanks to ceramic and ionic tech and a 1,875W airflow.



$40 at Amazon

Manscaped The Weed Whacker Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer





One tool, a few seconds and the job is done — sans nicking — thanks to this aptly named, um, Weed Whacker.



$26 at Amazon

T3 SinglePass Curling Iron





If you’re all about summery waves and curls, this T3 is here to help, thanks to its five heat settings and one-pass performance.



$114 at Amazon

ghd Platinum+ 1-Inch Flat Iron Hair Straightener





Whether you use your straightener to straighten or add some waves to your hair, ghd continues to make some of the best. This one actually checks in with your hair 250 times per second to make sure the straightener is delivering the right intensity, minus the damage.



$246 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale hair care deals

Oribe Shine and Style Travel Set





This super-lightweight, shine-focused set gives you a great hairspray and cream so your look builds up to be glossy and healthy post-styling.



$25 at Amazon

Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray





Leave it to the original blow-out chain to create a great finishing spray. This one’s all about texture, volume and a little refresh for when you’re on day two (or three) between washes.



$26 at Amazon

Klorane Shampoo With Peony





Get rid of the itchy flakes with this gentle shampoo for sensitive scalps, scented delicately with a very French blush of peony.



$19 at Amazon

Unite Hair Beach Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray





’Tis the season for beachy hair — and Unite’s sea salt spray is one of the best in its category for adding a little texture and tousle to damp or dry hair.



$24 at Amazon

Shea Moisture Men Full Beard Detangler





Tangled beards neither feel good nor look good, but this now-$7 detangler is here to save the day.



$7 at Amazon

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips





These hair clips go with every outfit, coordinate with every hair color and are generally a go-to for days when you need to get your hair up and done without massive amounts of time spent styling (isn’t that every day?).



From $7 at Amazon

Unite Hair Texturiza Spray





As a fan of tousled, ’70s-style looks, this product is one I try to always keep on hand, thanks to the instantly cool results straight from the bottle.



$30 at Amazon

GrandeBrow Brow-Enhancing Serum





Whether you overplucked back in the day, deal from stress that slows brow growth or could just use a little more fullness, this serum is here to help stimulate growth. You’ll see a fuller appearance after six to eight weeks of use and four months for a total improvement.



$51 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale makeup deals

Laura Geller New York Italian Marble Sheer Lipstick





Choose from a half-dozen springlike shades with this lipstick, whether you go with a light blush or a punchier rose.



$15 at Amazon

Rimmel Kind & Free Tinted Lip Balm in 005 Turbo Red





This tinted lip balm adds a great pop of color (and moisture) without being too much for chill days.



$6 at Amazon

Lorac Pro Palette





This eye shadow palette has a ton of shades to take your look from day to night and back again, including lots of taupes, berries and going-out shimmer. Three different palettes in the collection are discounted right now.



From $29 at Amazon

CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara





This half-price mascara comes in classic black and an easy-wearing black-brown — sort of the shade of the moment for more natural looks. The vegan formula is made with argan and marula oils (good for lashes) and without parabens, sulfates, talc or mineral oil (bad for lashes).



$6 at Amazon

Physicians Formula Bronze Booster Pressed Contour Bronzer





This bronzer is here to deliver a little glow ahead of summer, and you’ll save 20% off on it right now.



From $10 at Amazon

