I'm a beauty editor — and QVC's my secret source for Cyber Week deals

I've worked as a beauty editor for seven years and I've tried a lot of products — the good, the bad and the gotta have it. Some of them have even gained a permanent spot in my overflowing medicine cabinet or become my go-to gifts. So I know what I'm talking about when it comes to recommending products this holiday season. And I have something important to tell you — the savings I've been seeing are beyond incredible! QVC is an absolute goldmine for beauty deals right now. Case in point: A set of the iconic Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion is down to $42 — that's $20 off. And Estée Lauder's anti-aging serum that fans say minimizes wrinkles is nearly 50%! Convinced yet? Here are my favorite Cyber Week beauty deals at QVC — grab them before someone else does.

Photo: QVC Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + Set $42 $62 Save $20 Ideal for dry to very dry complexions, the moisturizer is a salve for parched skin. The duo comes with a jumbo pump bottle and a travel-size tube, so you're never without this must-have elixir. $42 at QVC

Even the beauty professionals agree: "I've been a master esthetician for nearly 15 years. I've used hundreds of different moisturizers for myself and for clients but this always ends up being my number 1 go-to daily. I have extremely dry skin and live near the desert so my skin just soaks up everything. But the consistency of this is perfect. My skin feels quenched and soothed and stays that way all day."

Buy it and watch the compliments roll in, explained one reviewer. "I have used this for decades! When people ask what I'd like for a holiday, I ask for this! I always have a bottle packed in my go bag and one with my daily skincare. People mistake me for 10 years younger. I've been told time and time again to keep doing what I'm doing by my derm and other beauty professionals as well. This is lightweight but provides the exact right amount of moisture to make your face and neck feel supple."

Photo: QVC Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Duo $95 $180 Save $85 Purchasing skincare as a gift can be tricky since routines are so personalized. This is one pick that everyone on your list would like to see under the tree. $95 at QVC

The blend of ingredients helps support collagen production — the process that keeps your skin smooth, bright, and even. The hydrating tag team of squalane and hyaluronic acid locks in moisture for that dewy glow.

Nearly 20,000 reviews make the case for this serum: "I can't go a night without my Advanced Night Repair Serum! It does so much good for your skin and keeps you looking fantastic for your age. The formula glides effortlessly and absorbs without leaving behind any residue. It's hydrating and helps keep your skin balanced and your tone and texture even. Fine lines and wrinkles soften and slow down completely and firms skin that's starting to lose elasticity. You wake up with healthy, glowing skin every morning as long as you've used this the night before. It just works."

Photo: QVC Laura Geller Tropic Hues Blush and Brighten with Brushes $34 $43 Save $9 Laura Geller powders are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours, which is what creates the silky texture and luminous finish. The super subtle radiance makes this blush goof-proof to apply. $34 at QVC

The coral-pink shade with swirls of gold suits a range of skintones. The inclusion of two types of brushes turns this into a fantastic present.

"This is my first Laura Geller purchase, but it won't be my last," said one happy customer. She continued her review by saying, "I'm in love! As a super-active, fair skinned, 'somewhere over 60'-year-old, many makeup colors look 'clownish' on me. Overdone. THIS! This is perfection for me! The buildable color is soft, a can't-put-your-finger-on-it wash of pinky-peachy natural glowing skin. Not shiny but with a pearly radiance. Has totally polished up my dull skin. Use it as a soft wash of pretty across my eyelids too. The glow keeps glowing all day with no need to freshen it up. The BRUSH is super soft and totally amazing! Love it so much I purchased this set for my best gal pal too!"

Photo: QVC Philosophy Supersize 32-oz Holiday Back from the Vault Shower Gel Duo $34 $54 Save $20 This deal comes with two 32 oz bottles for $34 — if you do the math it works out to almost drugstore pricing. The creamy formula suds up nicely in three festive scents: egg nog, caramel apple and hot cocoa. $34 at QVC

Body wash is a category that everyone uses but not everyone may give much thought — they snag one off the shelf when they're out running errands and that's good enough. Consider treating your sister or mom to one a little more luxurious for the holidays, like this pick from Philosophy.

The scent-sational experience is the big draw. "This smells so divine just like the egg nog my mom made when she was still with us. Some traditions you will never let go of. Leaves your skin lightly scented and clean and moisturized!," says one happy customer. And this reviewer gave it a 10 star rating (considering the scale tops off at five that's pretty impressive): "This EggNog shower gel is fantastic. It is exactly as I remember it from years ago. Rich, and creamy."

Photo: QVC Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, Set of 2 $63 $86 Save $23 While a good daily skincare routine is the key to healthy skin, a mask is like the whipped cream on top of a piece of pie — not necessary, but it sure helps. This pumpkin version from Peter Thomas Roth is a fan favorite. $63 at QVC

This five-star review agrees, "This is one of my favorite skincare products and it really delivers. It smells delicious like real pumpkin; not a fake pumpkin smell. Simply apply, massage into your skin, and let it sit for five minutes before rinsing off. Your skin is left brighter with a rosy glow. I’m a fan of all of the PTR masks but pumpkin is my runaway favorite and a part of my weekly skincare regime."

The pumpkin enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids exfoliate to break up the dead skin cells and clogged pores that are sitting on top of the skin. And since this deal comes at a pack of two, save one for yourself and give the other to your best friend for a matching spa night.

Skin looking a little too blah for your liking? No need to visit a dermatologist to get your glow back. Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic procedure that sloughs away dead skin cells by removing the top layer of your skin, which helps reduce signs of aging and reveal a brighter, more youthful complexion. While you used to have to go to a pro for this treatment — and pay up — now you can get results without leaving home. The MicrodermMD Microdermabrasion System — down to $99 right now, from $299 — achieves the same effect as in-office treatments, using a dual-action diamond tip that acts as both an exfoliator and a suction. The two-phase system promotes cell turnover by eradicating dead skin; plus, it reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

"I love this product!" a shopper shared. "Going to the spa is expensive, and this has saved me so much money. The product is amazing, my skin feels so good. Even better than when I leave the spa. It’s absolutely amazing. I have seen a huge improvement in my skin. I will never go without this machine."

Photo: QVC Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip 9-Pc Lip Library with Gift Bags $63 $73 Save $10 This lippy formula is buttery smooth and glides on without needing a mirror for touch-ups. This deal comes with nine products — three each of the lip balm, plumping formula and lip creme, plus three gift bags. $63 at QVC

If I had to pick my favorite product of the year, it would bar none be the range of Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lips. It's the perfect combination of lipstick, balm and gloss. I have a tube in every bag and it's my everyday product pick for moisturized, high shine lips with just a hint of color.

If my opinion wasn't enough to sway you, check out this rave review: "I was hesitant in buying all of these lip products but I couldn’t be happier! They’re phenomenal. I received them today, tried them all (except for the two brightest/darkest shades which I’ll gift for Christmas) and am totally amazed at the plumping action and colors of all. I’m going to try to change my order to Auto Delivery now. I do love Tarte cosmetics and use some of the products regularly, but I never expected these to be so superior. And, as a side note, this is the first review I’ve ever written. Buy these if they’re still available, no matter what the price is!"

Photo: QVC Sorbus 7-Drawer Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case $27 $45 Save $18 All of the beauty lovers in your life would be stoked to receive a organization system for their collection of products. This chic clear tower is sold in eight colors or finishes, including white marble and red glitter. $27 at QVC

There are four small drawers, three large drawers and a place on top for brushes and lipstick tubes.

And if makeup isn't your thing, consider this reviewer's usage: "I originally planned to use this for cosmetics but instead have jewelry stored. It is perfect for necklaces, pearls, costume jewelry and other pieces I had stored in bags or boxes that were closed and I was rummaging through several to find what I wanted. Now, in their all clear drawers they are all visible and easy to find. I took the top piece off and stored mascara, eye liners and some other cosmetics separately."

