These shower-time essentials are on big-time sale at Amazon, today only — save 50 percent

Your shower-time products so ineffectual they don't dare show their labels? Stock up on your favorite brand-name essentials today (Photo: Getty)

It happens to all of us: You're showering, or taking care of your post-shower ablutions and realize that you're running low on shampoo/conditioner/moisturizer/deodorant. You make a note to yourself: Gotta grab some __________ when I'm out today. But you forget, and who can blame you? It's not like you're in a position to write a note to yourself when you're standing there dripping in the bathroom haze. The next day the experience repeats itself, inevitably leading to you finding yourself with an empty bottle/tube/stick.

The smart move is, of course, to stock up on your go-to products, preferably when they're on sale. Well, today's your lucky day: Till midnight, Amazon's offering a bonanza of bathroom products for up to 30 percent off. All you favorites brands are on offer, many available in multi-unit deals, at gobsmacking discounts that'll spare you innumerable trips to the local pharmacy.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Let's have a look as some standouts, shall we?

G'day, all day. (Photo: Amazon)

You don't have to spend your days navigating the infernal wilds of the outback to require a little TLC for your hair. And this Down Under–inspired shampoo is just the thng to keep your locks clean (truly clean — i.e., free of post-wash chemical residues), supple and fresh-smelling. It's infused with Mosa Mint and Australian pepperberry and is cruelty-, paraben-, dye-, and gluten-free.

"I have long, fine hair," related one happy shopper. "I've used other clarifying shampoos, but they always smell stringent. I was shocked at how good this smelled. It left my hair clean without making it feel like hay. I just wish it came in a larger bottle!" That's what one-third-off sales are for — buy three for the price of two!

Story continues

$8 $12 at Amazon

Get a jump on your daily moisturizing — do it in the shower! (Photo: Amazon)

We love all the quality home-and-hearth family time that these cold months afford, but man, spending long days in the dry air created by home heating systems can really do a number on your skin. Here's your salvation. The secret to Olay's Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Lotion is that you apply it while in the shower; your dewy epidermis and wide-open pores allowing for maximum absorption. You'll emerge from the bathroom fortified and protected. Speaking of fortification: Brace yourself, because this deal's ridiculous — four 15 oz. bottles for just $11 with on-page coupon. That's more than half off its everyday price!

"I recently discovered this product and it is the best!," said this rejeuvenated reviewer. "I have trouble with dry skin, especially during the winter months, and this in-shower lotion is a life saver." She goes on to offer some word-to-the-wise advice: "It's out of stock at the store where I first bought it and everywhere else I've looked. So glad I found it here. Normally I wouldn't have bought four bottles at a time, but it may be my last chance to get it."

$11 with coupon $24 at Amazon

"Old Man" no more: Even millennial bros have caught on to the wonders of this classic stick. (Photo: Amazon)

The word classic gets thrown around all too cavalierly these days, but here's a product that truly lives up to that moniker. During its rebranding campaign of the past couple of decades, Old Spice said of itself, "If your grandfather hadn't worn it, you wouldn't be here," and, you know, there may well be more than a grain of truth to that, its distinctive clove-citrusy scent as fresh and manly for today's bros as it was for the "greatest generation.

This five-star fan provided a history lesson with his review: "Did you know that Old Spice is actually a designer French fragrance? It was marketed to the USA back when men would not buy such things, so the marketers gave it a USA fifties style name: Old Spice. Now, before I learned this fun fact, Old Spice was kind of seen [as] the older guys' version of Hi Karate or something.... Bottom line. It smells good and is priced nicely." Six sticks for $12? Yep, that's pretty ——ing nice!

$12 $20 at Amazon

Oh, what a tangled web we weave...when we forget to apply this post-shampoo. (Photo: Amazon)

All too often we suffer a particular good news/bad news bathroom phenomenon: We emerge from the shower with squeaky clean hair, only to find it gnarled like a bird's nest. This is where Pantene Conditioning Mist Detangler comes in, its antioxidant, pro–Vitamin B5 complex providing softness, silkiness and separation. Just spray on, gently brush through and head out. Also relaxing? Today only, this bundle of three bottles is more than 30 percent off.

"I have extremely long hair," said a bountifully tressed shopper, "and Pantene sprays are the only ones out of several I’ve tried that allow me to brush through my hair with no tangles! After I get out of the shower I spritz the spray all over my hair, then wrap my hair in a towel while I finish with lotion and drying myself off. Afterwards... my hair is tangle free and easy to brush through. The spray also adds shine, softness and does not weigh my hair down or make it look oily. I’ll never use the other more expensive products again!"

$10 $15 at Amazon

Don't get stressed; get Clinical. (Photo: Amazon)

The "clinical" aspect of this variety of Secret dovetails nicely with its time-honored catchphrase: "Never let them see you sweat." Its clear gel, subtle lavender scent and cruetly-free, Vitamin B5–infused formula is specifically designed to keep you dry and calm on your most stressful days. It goes on easy and dries fast, so you're not starting your day with dank pits (which would sort of defeat the purpose, no?) Till midnight, it's just $5 with on-page coupon, less than half its usual price. So grab a few and don't, um, sweat re-upping anytime soon.

"I love this deodorant," said this reviewer, who recently went through a very important change — switching to Secret. "I discovered it when I was going through menopause. I was getting hot flashes often and found myself starting to smell like stinky sweat. I tried several brands at all price ranges, and this worked the best for me."

$5 with coupon $12 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

