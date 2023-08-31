'Just look at my glowing skin': These popular K-beauty skin serums are under $5 a bottle — but only 'til midnight
What is it?
Korean beauty products, aka K-beauty, are having a serious moment, and Beauty of Joseon is a popular line making waves in the U.S. right now. Just for today, you can score a slew of the brand's products up to $8 off at Amazon. But the sale you really don't want to miss is on the Beauty of Joseon Serum Line — it features four of the brand's popular serums to soothe, pamper and moisturize your skin.
Enjoy four serums you can mix, match and layer to help you pamper your skin.
Why is it a good deal?
K-Beauty products can get expensive and, given their popularity, any discount is amazing. You can get this serum line for $8 off, meaning you pay under $5 a bottle!
Why do I need this?
This four-pack has a little of everything to tackle your skin needs. Enjoy the Calming serum, with features green tea and panthenol to soothe your skin. The Glow serum uses propolis and niacinamide to give you a fresh, clear look.
Then there's the Glow Deep serum, with rice and alpha-arbutin for extra moisturization. Finally, you get the Revive serum, with ginseng and snail mucin to pep up your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
The kit's serums come in the form of 10 milliliter bottles, so you can try the whole Beauty of Joseon's serum line before deciding which one (or ones) you want to stock up on.
What reviewers say
Amazon shoppers rave about how well these serums work on their skin — including people with sensitive skin.
"I just turned 32 and desperately want to be a skincare girly. But the only things I could use on my face were okay sensitive face wash and Aveeno baby lavender lotion. Anything else has caused me to have a reaction. Even makeup wipes would send my skin into a frenzy and I’d end up at the doctors office," shares a happy customer. "I decided to try this product and I am happy to say that I will be purchasing again! There is no stinging, burning or itching of any kind! I mean JUST LOOK AT MY GLOWING SKIN!"
A fellow fan says they're "never looking back" after trying these serums. "I started using this about a month ago and have noticed such a difference in my skin as soon as the first few days," they say. "I was having issues with my skin looking dull whenever I wasn’t wearing makeup, now my skin is noticeably brighter and I feel a lot more confident with a bare face."
Try out these must-have serums at a sweet discount while you still can.
Score this K-beauty brand's popular Calming, Glow, Glow Deep and Revive serums in one kit to soothe and pep up your skin.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
