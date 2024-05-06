‘It’s beautiful;’ A World A’Fair leaves cultural, economic impact on region

After three full days of fun, food, and learning, A World A’Fair wrapped up its 2024 festival in Greene County.

Thousands of people went to the Greene County Expo Center to experience the second-oldest international festival in Ohio this weekend.

The festival is historically held each May in the Miami Valley and showcases booths from 35 organizations representing over 50 countries, according to its website.

This year, there were 31 booths representing different countries across the fairgrounds.

“They teach you a lot that and they go deep into like stuff that in school they won’t talk about,” Giuliana Adducchio said.

Maxwell Adducchio said the festival was an eye-opening experience for him, and he tried to stop at all of the booths and performances.

“I want to travel outside the country and just see what those different types of countries look like and how their culture is,” Maxwell said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson went to the festival and noticed how appreciative people were of these new experiences.

“Sometimes you think you have the answer and their perspective is different than you so, so it’s beautiful to have kids asking the questions,” Donald McCormick said.

A World A’Fair was previously held at the Dayton Convention Center, but this is the second year the Greene County Expo Center has hosted the festival.

President of the Dayton International Festivals Justine Dieter said moving locations has helped increase its economic impact.

“People are able to spread out. I believe that has enhanced the profitability for each of the member organizations,” Dieter said.

Dieter said despite this year’s success, there may be a few things to change for future festivals.

“I want them to enhance even more, to be able to educate more on their culture,” Dieter said.

Some of the participants say they wouldn’t change a thing.

“Nothing, it was perfect this year,” Carmela Adducchio said.

The Greene County Fairgrounds will host the event for at least three more years as event leaders have just renewed their contract.