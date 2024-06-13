'A beautiful place': Mohican State Park's $3.6 million visitor center to open late 2025

Construction is underway for a new visitor center at Mohican State Park near the campground entrance from Ohio 3 in Loudonville.

The new building is scheduled to be finished and open to the public by sometime in late 2025.

The visitor center will be open year-round for the park's roughly 1 million annual guests, according to Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

"We want people to have an opportunity to learn about the whole area," Mertz said Monday during a groundbreaking ceremony. "It's a beautiful place. I love it here and I want people to see this beautiful visitors center and stop by and learn."

Some park amenities will be closed during construction

The project is budgeted to cost $3.6 million.

The new structure will be immediately west of Mohican State Park Campground. The visitor center will be accessible by the road off the campground entrance that now leads to a playground, picnic pavilion and parking area.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources broke ground this week on a new visitors center at Mohican State Park in Loudonville.

That road and its existing amenities will be closed to the public during construction, according to Karina Cheung, an ODNR spokesperson.

"This will not impact traffic or the ability to enter or leave the campground," Cheung said. "The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft will provide signage about the site closure at necessary points, such as near the river where paddlers may try to exit, and at closure points for the hiking and mountain biking trails."

'A wow factor both inside and out'

The visitor center will be within the floodplain of the Clear Fork River.

To combat any future flooding issues, the building was designed with protective landscaping and a long ramp upward from the ground to the front door.

A rendering of the new visitors center at Mohican State Park in Loudonville.

The entry to the building has been described by designers as "grand and inviting."

"We want it to catch people's attention," Mertz said. "We want it to have a wow factor both inside and out. And so we are working really, really hard to make that happen."

'Tell people about all the things they can do here'

The visitor center will feature a central exhibit space, a merchandise area, staff support rooms as well as storage and mechanical spaces.

The building will have doors facing both the parking area and the campground.

The main entrance will have a vestibule designed to lock off from the rest of the facility, allowing off-hours access to restrooms and drinking fountains.

The space will also feature exterior porches and a fireplace.

"We need this visitor center to tell people about all the things they can do here," Mertz said. "People who want to hit the trails for mountain biking, they're going to be able to get started here. Public access to the river outside the visitor center for people who want to go kayaking, canoeing, tubing. The archery range is right across the way."

The building can serve as a hub for the greater Mohican area.

"This facility is designed to blend seamlessly with the park’s natural beauty while providing modern amenities and educational opportunities for our visitors," Mertz said. "It will enhance the overall experience for everyone who comes to explore and enjoy one of Ohio's most cherished parks."

