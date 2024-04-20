Beautiful (and less crowded) alternatives to the 10 most popular US national parks

National parks are popular for a reason but with visitation numbers growing each year, some travelers might be looking toward similar experiences with less of the hassle that comes with visiting a top 10 national park.

I’m Ashley, and I’ve been covering travel and the outdoor space for nearly a decade. Every year, the National Park Service releases annual visitation numbers from the previous year, and as a travel expert and journalist, I think it’s a helpful tool to use when researching national park travel.

The most visited national parks generally remain the same year to year with some variance due to weather and other events. In 2023, two parks rose to top 10 status, Grand Teton and Olympic, which were further down in visitation in 2022.

To help recommend some alternative destinations to the most visited national parks, I talked to Erin Ruane from RV Trader to get her takes on locations that give you the same feel and opportunity for similar activities.

Instead of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, visit…

With nearly 13.3 million visitors last year, Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP for short) saw 14% of all national parks visits. There’s so much to see in the surrounding areas that you can get a similar feel and activity offerings just outside the park.

To avoid the crowds and parking fees of GSMNP, Ruane recommends visiting Cherokee, North Carolina, which is home to the park’s quieter entrance, Oconaluftee: “Cherokee is home to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, one of three recognized Cherokee tribes in the U.S. While it’s a sovereign nation, visitors are invited to experience the area’s culture through arts and crafts shopping, native elk viewing, and historic attractions.”

More options:

Nantahala National Forest, North Carolina

Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Instead of Grand Canyon National Park, visit…

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

I love the Grand Canyon for families, but there’s no getting around its crowds at popular times of year given that the park attracts 4.7 million annual visitors.

Ruane recommends another large canyon in Arizona, Sycamore, which is the state’s inaugural designated wilderness area. Ruane loves the canyon's “vibrant cliffs, towering pinnacles, and desert riparian zones, providing a habitat for diverse wildlife, including black bears, mountain lions, and various other creatures. Encompassed by the Prescott, Kaibab, and Coconino National Forests, key attractions within the wilderness include Sycamore Falls and the Paradise Forks climbing crag.”

More options:

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado

Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas

Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona

Instead of Zion National Park, visit…

Snow Canyon State Parks is one of the amazing spots near Zion.

Zion can be a fickle national park to visit between crowds and weather, you really have to time your visit right to have a go at popular hikes like Angels Landing and the Narrows.

Instead of competing with the parks annual 4.6 million visitors, consider activities in the surrounding Greater Zion area, like the Belly of the Dragon hike (bring a flashlight or headlamp), Red Hollow Slot Canyon, and Kanab Sand Caves: “These experiences not only involve a moderate hike but also provide opportunities to enhance your agility. The blend of natural wonders and man-made formations within these sites offers breathtaking views of canyons, creating a genuine sense of adventure as you navigate through captivating caverns,” says Ruane.

More options:

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Snow Canyon State Park, Utah

Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada

Instead of Yellowstone National Park, visit…

Spots like the South Fork of the Madison River in West Yellowstone deliver lots of outdoor adventures.

Yellowstone’s geothermal features and wildlife make it one of the most popular parks in the U.S. with nearly 4.5 million annual visitors.

But the park’s surrounding area offers other similar activities, like in West Yellowstone: “West Yellowstone is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, boasting ATV, UTV and snowmobile trails, fly fishing, and whitewater rafting. The southern Montana town also has year-round family friendly events and restaurants serving up regional specialities,” recommends Ruane.

More options:

Lassen Volcanic National Park, California

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota

Instead of Rocky Mountain National Park, visit…

Crater Lake National Park showcases mountains and water in the West.

With 4.1 million annual visitors and timed entry passes required during peak season, Rocky Mountain National Park has plenty of alternatives that offer similar activities and geography with more flexibility in planning.

Ruane recommends the nearby, 1.5-million-acre Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests: “Renowned for outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing, the forest offers numerous trails and campsites. Visitors can explore the Indian Peaks Wilderness, enjoy scenic drives along the Cache la Poudre River, and witness diverse wildlife.”

More options:

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Colorado

Pinnacles National Park, California

Instead of Yosemite National Park, visit…

California’s crown jewel of a national park attracts nearly 3.9 million visitors every year and requires seasonal entrance passes that need to be reserved in advance.

A little over 2 hours south, you’ll find Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks that offer similar landscapes and activities to Yosemite: “Sequoia, situated in California's Sierra Nevada, is renowned for its towering sequoia trees, including the iconic General Sherman Tree, the largest living tree on Earth … Kings Canyon, adjacent to Sequoia, is characterized by the impressive Kings Canyon, one of the deepest in North America. The park offers a mix of rugged terrain, waterfalls, and scenic canyons. Notable attractions include Zumwalt Meadows, Roaring River Falls, and the majestic Kings Canyon Scenic Byway,” says Ruane.

Instead of Acadia National Park, visit…

Bar Harbor’s downtown.

As the only national park in the Northeast, Maine’s Acadia National Park attracts nearly 3.9 million visitors each year.

While it’s the getaway to the national park, Bar Harbor offers plenty to do without needing to enter Acadia: “The town boasts an array of quaint shops and diverse restaurants, providing a perfect setting for leisurely strolls and exploration. The waterfront views are especially captivating, providing a backdrop of rugged coastline and serene harbors. Bar Harbor's welcoming atmosphere and proximity to Acadia make it an ideal base for those seeking a balance between outdoor adventures and charming coastal experiences,” says Ruane.

More options:

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, Vermont

Voyageurs National Park National Park, Minnesota

White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire

Instead of Grand Teton National Park, visit…

The Snake River has relaxing float trips and whitewater options.

Wyoming’s Grand Teton saw 3.4 million annual visitors, adding it to the top 10 list of most visited parks this year.

Instead, Ruane recommends visiting the nearby Snake River, located in the Jackson Hole valley: “A scenic float trip allows for a leisurely drift along the river, providing breathtaking views of the Teton Range and opportunities for wildlife spotting. Alternatively, adrenaline seekers can embark on thrilling whitewater rafting adventures, navigating the river's rapids for an exciting and immersive experience.”

More options:

Curt Gowdy State Park, Wyoming

Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, Colorado and Wyoming

Sawtooth Mountains, Idaho

Instead of Joshua Tree National Park, visit…

Channel Islands National Park is a great Southern California alternative to Joshua Tree.

Southern California’s Joshua Tree is a popular location for weekend trips from Los Angeles and shoulder season travel seeing about 3.3 million visitors each year.

To the southeast you’ll find the state’s largest lake, the Salton Sea State Recreation Area, where there's "birdwatching, fishing, and exploration of the lake's distinct desert landscapes. The area's diverse ecosystem attracts a variety of bird species, making it a haven for birdwatchers,” says Ruane.

More options:

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Channel Islands National Park, California

Mojave National Preserve, California

Instead of Olympic National Park, visit…

North Cascades National Park is a great alternative to the busier Olympic National Park.

The Washington park went from the 14th most visited park in 2022 to the 10th in 2023, seeing nearly 2.9 million annual visitors.

Enjoy similar landscapes nearby at Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, near Port Angeles: “Visit the Dungeness Spit, a unique sand spit that extends into the Strait of Juan de Fuca. It's a great place for birdwatching and enjoying the coastal scenery,” recommends Ruane.

More options:

North Cascades National Park, Washington

Redwood National and State Parks, California

Rogue River–Siskiyou National Forest, California and Oregon

Beautiful and less crowded alternatives to the 10 most popular U.S. national parks originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

