Prime Early Access steal! Amazon just slashed the price of Beats Studio3 headphones by 60%

A good pair of noise-canceling headphones can magically block all sorts of annoying sounds around you, so you can just sit and listen to your favorite music and podcasts when you’re on an airplane. Enter the Beats Studio3, a pair of premium wireless headphones with top-of-the-line noise-canceling features. As part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, they’re available for just $142, or a whopping $208 off at Amazon. That's a 60% savings!

Normally going for $350, the Beats Studio3 connects to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. In fact, if you’re an iPhone user, these wireless headphones automatically pair to your mobile device — thanks to its built-in W1 chip. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for seamless syncing each and every time. And Amazon shoppers just love how they feel.

This is the all-time lowest price ever on the Beats Studio3 headphones! Ever! (Photo: Amazon)

"I love my AirPod Pros, but I find them uncomfortable to wear at the office for long durations (also taking them off is awkward to set them down); I also find them lacking the depth and bass over a traditional headphone," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "...These Studio3s on the other hand are over-ear (do not touch the ears) and offer more bass and depth. The noise cancellation is great — albeit not my main reason for buying these. It is easy to pair with my phone or my laptop — and the controls on the side of the headphones are easy to use. Very happy with this purchase."

Premium audio, classic and sleek look. (Photo: Amazon)

'Fast Fuel' technology

Meanwhile, these wireless headphones feature up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about going without noise-canceling on long flights. In addition, this pair has a 'Fast Fuel' feature that gives the Beats Studio3 — which are also sweat- and water-resistant — three hours of playback time on just a 10-minute quick charge (or one hour of use from just five minutes of charging). It’s that fast!

And overall, Amazon shoppers are just raving about the Beats Studio3's noise-cancelation feature, especially for travel use.

"These are the best headphones I’ve ever had," added another delighted traveler. "I travel 99 percent of the time for work and am on planes twice a week. I am exhausted and don’t want to talk to people. These are perfect for when you are anti-social on the plane and at the airport. They’re a beautiful color too and the battery life is awesome at 22 hours. Also, the noise canceling is amazing. Definitely worth the money!"

At $142 (was $350), these headphones are a great premium pair from a trusty name in the audio game. If you're looking for an upgrade, don't let this sale pass you by — especially since they're 60% off their list price.

