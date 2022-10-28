Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale at Amazon 'til midnight — they're nearly 45% off!

If you haven’t experienced the pure joy and magic that come with using wireless headphones, now’s your chance to save big on one of the best pairs on the market. Amazon has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in Satin Silver on sale for $120, or $80 off its list price, today only. That’s 43% off!

Originally $200, the Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they garner up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

“The Beats Solo3 is absolutely the BEST headset I've ever owned!” a shopper shared. “I've had many headsets over the years to do my job. Now that I'm changing careers and moving into online teaching I need a headset that is of very high-quality sound with the ability to send and receive calls and to be wireless...Beats Solo3 fits the bill. It is exceptionally comfortable to wear for many hours at a time. The battery life is phenomenal.”

This gorgeous headphones can be yours for a sweet discount. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re an Apple iPhone user, you can pair your iOS device automatically with the tech giant’s built-in W1 technology for instant sync. This is the same technology used for all Apple AirPods to seamlessly pair mobile device to headphones, as soon as you turn them on.

Meanwhile, these premium wireless headphones are also comfortable to wear for long periods of time, thanks to their sleek design, adjustable fit and comfy-cushioned ear cups. The Beats Solo3 also come with a handy carrying case, so your headphones won’t get scratched or damaged when not in use.

Meanwhile, these premium wireless headphones are also comfortable to wear for long periods of time, thanks to their sleek design, adjustable fit and comfy-cushioned ear cups. The Beats Solo3 also come with a handy carrying case, so your headphones won't get scratched or damaged when not in use.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

