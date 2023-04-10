Amazon slashed the price of Beats Studio3 headphones — save $180 on an iconic pair, today only

Monday is off to a great start with this mind-blowing deal. Beats Studio3 are just $170, or a whopping $180 off. That's over 51% off! Now is the time to grab these for yourself. This deals expire tonight!

A good noise-cancelling pair will magically block all sorts of annoying sounds around you, so you can just sit and listen to tunes and podcasts when you’re on an airplane, or even when you're home and the kids have the TV just a little too loud. Beats Studio3 can solve those problems. They're premium wireless headphones with top-of-the-line noise-cancelling features.

Normally going for $200, the Beats Studio3 connects to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. In fact, if you’re an iPhone user, these wireless headphones automatically pair to your mobile device — thanks to its built-in W1 chip. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for seamless syncing each and every time. And Amazon shoppers just love how they feel.

This is a phenomenal price on an equally-phenomenal pair of headphones. (Photo: Amazon)

"I love my AirPod Pros, but I find them uncomfortable to wear at the office for long durations (also taking them off is awkward to set them down); I also find them lacking the depth and bass over a traditional headphone," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "...These Studio3s on the other hand are over-ear (do not touch the ears) and offer more bass and depth. The noise cancellation is great — albeit not my main reason for buying these. It is easy to pair with my phone or my laptop — and the controls on the side of the headphones are easy to use. Very happy with this purchase."

Premium audio, classic and sleek look. (Photo: Amazon)

'Fast Fuel' technology

Meanwhile, these wireless headphones feature up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about going without noise-cancelling on long flights. In addition, this pair has a 'Fast Fuel' feature that gives the Beats Studio3 — which are also sweat- and water-resistant — three hours of playback time on just a 10-minute quick charge (or one hour of use from just five minutes of charging). It’s that fast!

And overall, Amazon shoppers are just raving about the Beats Studio3's noise-cancelation feature, especially for travel use.

"These are the best headphones I’ve ever had," added another delighted traveler. "I travel 99 percent of the time for work and am on planes twice a week. I am exhausted and don’t want to talk to people. These are perfect for when you are anti-social on the plane and at the airport. They’re a beautiful color too and the battery life is awesome at 22 hours. Also, the noise cancelling is amazing. Definitely worth the money!"

At $115 (was $200), these headphones are a great premium pair from a trusty name in the audio game. If you're looking for an upgrade, don't let this sale pass you by — especially since they're 43% off their list price.

Beats Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $170 $350 Save $180 With a built-in microphone and some of the most comfortable material you've ever put on your head, your ears will thank you. $170 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $25 $49 Save $24 See at Amazon

Tozo A3 Wireless Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $21 $130 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $230 $400 Save $170 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $120 See at Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV $1,098 $1,500 Save $402 See at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $430 Save $180 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (9th Generation) $399 $479 Save $80 See at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K $43 $50 Save $7 See at Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon