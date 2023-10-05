After Beating Thyroid Cancer, This Cyclist Lost 130 Pounds With Indoor Cycling



Name: Joan Henning

Age: 43

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Childcare

Time Cycling: 4 years, 7 months

Reason for Cycling: I cycle to be surrounded by a community of amazing friends, and for mental stability.

I struggled with weight all my life due to health issues, my lifestyle, and mental health. I moved to Texas from California in 2012, and the following year I had to have my gallbladder removed. I also received a subsequent thyroid cancer diagnosis, and then had my thyroid removed.

The next few years brought lots of struggle to my life. Along with my diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease (a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid), prediabetes, high blood pressure, and a job change, I also lost a dear friend, and multiple family members in a short time. (My brother died by suicide in 2017.)

Soon, I was left feeling a lot of grief and subsequently suffered from depression. I eventually realized, though, that I needed to make lifestyle changes for myself.



After years of trying to get my thyroid medication right, in 2019 I was able to start getting weight off. That year, I also joined CycleBar , which was the best decision I’ve made. I was determined to improve my mental and physical well-being, and prevent the onset of diabetes.

I began cycling four to five times a week, and would even stay for doubles some days. If there were community events or themed rides at CycleBar, I would participate in those. I also love showing up for other community members’ milestone rides.

Along with picking up indoor cycling in 2019, I also started a keto diet for nine months, and it helped me immensely. I have since switched up my diet and don’t follow strict keto anymore. However, I have cut out lots of sugars and beef, and have definitely incorporated more fruits and veggies, and drink more water! Right now a good salad is always my go-to.

By June 2020, I celebrated a major victory: Being free from diabetic and blood pressure medications. And since I started my cycling journey, I am down 130 pounds.

Today I cycle four to five times a week. Cycling helped me get through some major grief and depression after suffering loss in my family. It has made me feel so much better and mentally stronger.



Thanks to cycling, as well as changing my eating habits and my lifestyle, I am much happier.

These three tips have made my cycling journey a success:



1. Be consistent

Don’t ever give up! When I first started cycling, it was hard, and now I’m sitting in the front row and doing choreography. I could not do that when I first started, but I kept showing up. Be consistent even on the days you don’t want to go push yourself. I have never regretted showing up for a class I initially didn’t want to attend.



2. Hydrate

Instructors have always reminded us about this, and I can’t stress it enough. I always have a water bottle with me. I also add electrolyte tabs to prevent dehydration.



3. Set goals



Set goals and write them down. I would not have gotten to my 1,000th ride if I hadn’t written down my goals.



Joan’s Must Have-Gear

→ Tiem shoes: I love Tiem shoes for classes. I feel secure in them and actually have three pairs.

→ Celsius Energy Drink: It’s the only drink that doesn’t give me the jitters. My favorite is Peach Vibe.



→ Nunn Hydration Tablets : These were recommended to me by my instructor and have actually helped with hydration, along with drinking plain water.

